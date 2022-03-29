UConn women overcome adversity again to advance to Final Four

“I think having been through all the things that we have been through and knowing that we’re in the middle of a game right now, I think they refocused pretty well, considering,” coach Geno Auriemma said.

But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat the Wolfpack 91-87 in two overtimes to advance to a 14th straight Final Four. It also was the team’s 14th straight win.

UConn’s players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State.

The Huskies were led by 27 points from Paige Bueckers, who was playing just her ninth game back after missing almost three months with a fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee, an injury suffered during the last minute of a win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

The Huskies also got 19 points from freshman Azzi Fudd, the nation’s top-rated recruit this fall, who also missed two months of the season and 11 games between Nov. 22 and Jan. 25 with a stress injury in her right foot.

In fact, eight UConn players had to sit out at least two games this season with injury or illness, setbacks that led to 10 different starting lineups and UConn’s first five-loss season in a decade.

Juhasz, a senior transfer from Ohio State, went down in the first half when she was fouled on a layup attempt and tried to brace her fall. Auriemma said there was a clean fracture and dislocation just above her left wrist.

“One shining moment? Well, one moment that ain’t that shiny and your season is over,” Auriemma said. “That’s how fragile this is and that’s why you’ve go to appreciate it and you’ve got to enjoy it.”

That is a lesson Bueckers said she and her teammates have had to learn the hard way this season, but has served them well in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re not looking into the future,” she said. “We’re being where our feet are and staying in the present.”

Engstler’s grit helps Louisville women reach Final Four

Emily Engstler’s shot wouldn’t drop, yet her dominant performance helped Louisville reach the women’s Final Four.

The versatile All-ACC forward made just 1 of 9 field goals against Michigan in the Wichita Region final on Monday night. She missed all five of her 3-point tries and was held to five points. But she also had 16 rebounds, six steals and four assists and played a key role in helping the top-seeded Cardinals defeat No. 3 seed Michigan 62-50 in the Elite Eight.

“She has always had that type of impact on the game,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “It doesn’t matter how she shoots the basketball.”

Engstler said she’d heard enough about how the Cardinals don’t finish games and noted that they handled business against Tennessee, too.

“Everybody likes to bring up how we’ve lost in the fourth quarter this year,” Engstler said. “Well, we’ve just won two huge games in the fourth quarter when it mattered, so we’re obviously capable of it. We just hit a little bit of a bump throughout the year, and we are back where we’re supposed to be and we’re locked in with the coaches and with the team, and I think we did an amazing job lifting each other up.”

Louisville survived Engstler’s poor shooting, in part, because her teammates stepped up, along with strong team defense. Hailey Van Lith had 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting, the final touch on her run to being the Wichita Region’s Most Outstanding Player. Chelsie Hall scored 15 points in one of her better shooting efforts of the season.

Engstler also made the region’s All-Tournament Team. She saved an extra special performance for the regional final, nearing career highs in both rebounds and steals.

“She is obviously really disruptive,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “Her length is incredible and she gets in the passing lanes, and it seemed like every big play they made she was involved in.”

Albany investigating men’s hoops coach Dwayne Killings

Albany coach Dwayne Killings is away from the program while the school investigates a report of a physical confrontation with a player early in the season.

A release from the university said its Office of Employee Relations was made aware of the allegation in February. School officials declined to comment further because the investigation is not complete.

Killings, a former assistant at Marquette, continued coaching through the season finale in early March, a loss to Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. The alleged confrontation occurred in November.

Albany went 13-18 in Killings’s first season. He was given a five-year contract when he was hired a year ago to succeed Will Brown, who coached the Great Danes for two decades and led them to five NCAA Tournament appearances. Brown left after the 2020-21 season, the team’s third straight losing campaign.