Unfocused Bruins were dealt a wake-up call by the Maple Leafs, and change may be in the cards

Final score: Maple Leafs 6, Bruins 4. Don’t be fooled. It was nowhere near as close as the scoreboard might indicate.

A change or two certainly could have been ordered up Tuesday night on Causeway Street, beginning in the middle of the first period, when it became clear the Black-and-Gold team that had been piling up wins of late was intent on succumbing to an avalanche of its own mistakes.

There will be some lineup changes, on defense in particular, when the Bruins face the Devils Thursday night at TD Garden.

On a night when the Bruins hoped to measure themselves against another of the Eastern Conference elite, they came up shorter than Bernie Madoff at the pay window. They were down 3-1 after 20 minutes, then 6-2 after40, the Leafs making a laugher out of what was billed as a precursor to the two clubs perhaps meeting up in the playoffs.

Toronto's Alexander Kerfoot is smiling as he's knocked to the ice by Connor Clifton after the Leafs scored in the second period to take a 6-1 lead Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Leafs proved to be too fast, and too proficient on the attack, particularly when it came to taking advantage of Bruins boo boos. The Bruins proved to be ill-prepared and unfocused. The Leafs came with their A game while the Bruins graded out at DNI – Desperately in Need of Improvement.

“Obviously, we weren’t prepared to play,” said a disappointed Bruce Cassidy, noting that coaching had to share in that blame. “Our job is to get them ready to play, and then the players have to be ready — understand the magnitude of the game.”

In two meetingswith the Leafs, the Bruins stand 0-2-0, looking like much the lesser team both times. They also lost all three games this season to the Hurricanes, another off the best teams in the East, by a collective score of 16-1. As measuring sticks go, Toronto and Carolina have dealt crosschecks across the back and to Bruins ego.

A common theme in all five games: slow starts, lack of focus.

“Guys are capable of making these plays—we’re a good team,” said Cassidy, noting the lack of focus in particular. “You’re going to make some mistakes when you are under pressure.”

The parade of errors, quickly revisited by Cassidy, included an early turnover (off a bad pass by Connor Clifton) that led to the 1-0 Maple Leafs lead, then a blocked shot (again from Clifton at the offensive blueline) that gifted a breakaway to Harvard product Alexander Kerfoot for the 3-1 lead with 1:16 to go in the first.

“Those are things, to me, that show a little bit lack of focus,” added Cassidy. “Knowing where to go with the puck before you get it. A mark of good team is when they’re on their toes. Looked like we were way too slow reacting, not on our toes and more on our heels.”

Clifton almost certainly will get a deserved timeout Thursday, possibly to be replaced in the lineup by newcomer Josh Brown, whose size and ornery nature might have helped on Tuesday. If Cassidy also wants to draw Mike Reilly into the back end, then he’ll have to decide whether to sit Derek Forbort or Matt Grzelcyk.

Jeremy Swayman struggled in net Tuesday night against Toronto.

In net, rookie Jeremy Swayman had his worst night, by volume of goals allowed, in his year-plus in the NHL. The Maple Leafs connected six times on 25 shots against the ex-Maine netminder. While he was not the main problem, he was also not the answer, which led to his exit after 40 minutes and a one-period relief stint by Linus Ullmark.

By that point, the Maple Leafs had it won, allowing them to ice the puck incessantly during the third period. The visitors mustered but seven shots in the third.

“The game now is all about pace,” said Curtis Lazar, whose goal at 13:02 of the third cut the Leafs lead to 6-3. “We’ve been relatively good at that. They were solid on pucks. We’re solid when we’re defending with our structure, and I feel we got away from that — kind of played that high-octane, fast-paced, scramble-y hockey, so to say, that [the Maple Leafs] relish.”

One game, even a five-star stinker like the Bruins submitted here, does not unravel a season, nor negate the impressive run the Bruins have been on since Jan. 1. However, because it was Toronto, at point in the season where both team are plotting their approach to a playoff landing spot, it’s a concern.

The Bruins were not ready. The Maple Leafs were the better team. The same effort a few weeks from now, when everything is framed by best-of-seven, would have the Bruins chasing the playoff series the way Clifton was trying to catch up to Kerfoot on that breakaway.

Toronto's Mitchell Marner (16) is congratulated on his second-period goal by teammates and some Leafs' fans who made the trip to TD Garden Tuesday night.

“When the game’s out of sight like that, it’s about maintaining good habits … try not just to snowball negatives, and let’s get back to good habits, playing our game, finding something we can feel good about,” said Charlie McAvoy. “Practice tomorrow, take a dive into it, see where we went wrong.”

The storm was over by 9:42 p.m, the Garden crowd filing quietly, sullenly, out to Causeway. But now change is in the wind for the Bruins, after getting blown out in their own building.

