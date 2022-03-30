Author readings around Boston April 3-9

Erica Ferencik (”Girl in Ice”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at Fivesparks Gallery.

MONDAY

Stephen M. Fleming (”Know Thyself: The Science of Self-Awareness”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Phelps at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Tricia Elam Walker and Ekua Holmes (”Dream Street”) read at 3:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Laetitia Ky (”Love and Justice: A Journey of Empowerment, Activism, and Embracing Black Beauty”) is in conversation with Noelle Chung at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Maud Newton (”Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation”) is in conversation with Casey Cep at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Michael Schur (“How To Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question”) is in conversation with Lydia Moland virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets are $5 for virtual attendance or $15 for in-person attendance) . . . Kip Wilson (”The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin”) is in conversation with Kerri Maher in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . James D. Shipman (”Beyond the Wire”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Elizabeth Alexander (”The Trayvon Generation”) is in conversation with Mahogany L. Browne at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

