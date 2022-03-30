Author readings around Boston April 3-9

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Erica Ferencik (”Girl in Ice”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at Fivesparks Gallery.
MONDAY
Stephen M. Fleming (”Know Thyself: The Science of Self-Awareness”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Phelps at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Tricia Elam Walker and Ekua Holmes (”Dream Street”) read at 3:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Laetitia Ky (”Love and Justice: A Journey of Empowerment, Activism, and Embracing Black Beauty”) is in conversation with Noelle Chung at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Maud Newton (”Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation”) is in conversation with Casey Cep at 6 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Michael Schur (“How To Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question”) is in conversation with Lydia Moland virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets are $5 for virtual attendance or $15 for in-person attendance) . . . Kip Wilson (”The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin”) is in conversation with Kerri Maher in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . James D. Shipman (”Beyond the Wire”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Elizabeth Alexander (”The Trayvon Generation”) is in conversation with Mahogany L. Browne at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Mikel Jollett (”Hollywood Park: A Memoir”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $22 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $27 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be shipped) . . . T. L. Huchu (”Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments”) reads at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Devon W. Carbado (”Unreasonable: Black Lives, Police Power, and the Fourth Amendment”) is in conversation with Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Betty G. Yee (”Gold Mountain”) is in conversation with Shelley Berg virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Rory Power (”In a Garden Burning Gold”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Bettye Kearse (”The Other Madisons: The Lost History of A President’s Black Family”) and Artress Bethany White (”Survivor’s Guilt: Essays on Race and American Identity”) are in conversation with Deborah Norkin at 7 p.m. at Goodnow Library . . . Paula McLain (“When the Stars Go Dark”) is in conversation with Regina Brett at 8:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
WEDNESDAY
Wendy Fischman and Howard Gardner (“The Real World of College: What Higher Education Is and What It Can Be”) are in conversation with Deb Roy in person at 5:30 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Mary Sarah Bilder (”Female Genius: Eliza Harriot and George Washington at the Dawn of the Constitution”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are free for virtual attendance or $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Alice Waters (“We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto”) reads at 6 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets are $5) . . . Andie Tucher (”Not Exactly Lying: Fake News and Fake Journalism in American History”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mark Arsenault (”The Imposter’s War: The Press, Propaganda, and the Newsman Who Battled for the Minds of America”) is in conversation with Jan Brogan in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Diana Renn (”Trouble at Turtle Pond”) is in conversation with Loree Griffin Burns in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Caroline Ailanthus (”Ecological Memory”) reads at 7 p.m. at Oak Bluffs Library . . . Paul C. Clerici (”Boston Marathon: History by the Mile”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Sherborn Library.
THURSDAY
Louise Erdrich (”The Sentence”) is in conversation with Joan Naviyuk Kane at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library . . . Mary Jo Hetzel (”In a Silent Way”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Dorothy Roberts (”Torn Apart: How the Child Welfare System Destroys Black Families—and How Abolition Can Build a Safer World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rachel Barenbaum (”Atomic Anna”) is in conversation with Lara Prescott virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Haleh Liza Gafori (”Gold”) is in conversation with Kythe Letitia Heller in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jane Green (”Sister Stardust”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $28.68 and include a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Matthew Gabriele and David M. Perry (”The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe”) read at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5).
FRIDAY
Moshe Hoffman and Erez Yoeli (”Hidden Games: The Surprising Power of Game Theory to Explain Irrational Human Behavior”) read at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Eliza Reid (”Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World”) is in conversation with Geraldine Brooks in person at 3 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Jennifer Egan (”The Candy House”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Douglas Stuart (“Young Mungo”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets are $5 for virtual attendance, $15 for general in-person attendance, or $25 for premiere in-person attendance) . . . Dylan Marron (”Conversations with People Who Hate Me: 12 Things I Learned from Talking to Internet Strangers”) is in conversation with Sarah Kay at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY
Carrie Tillotson and Estrela Lourenço (”Counting to Bananas: A Mostly Rhyming Fruit Book”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Cynthia Platt (”Easter Starring Egg!”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Ursula Andkjær Olsen and Katrine Øgaard Jensen (”My Jewel Box”) read at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Martha Waters (”To Marry and to Meddle”) is in conversation with Alison Cochrun at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gregory Maguire (”Cress Watercress”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.