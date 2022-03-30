In ‘Inventing Anna,’ actress Alexis Floyd doesn’t steal the money but steals the show

The miniseries is based on a true story and follows the life events of Anna Sorokin, the Russian-born woman who maneuvered her way into elite society in New York City by claiming to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. Played by Julia Garner, who is known for her role in the drama Ozark, Sorokin was arrested on grand larceny charges in 2017 and found guilty in 2019. The verdict came with a minimum four-year prison sentence.

If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve no doubt run across the memes inspired by the Netflix hit show, “Inventing Anna.” Created by Shonda Rhimes, the irresistible one-liners — “VIP is always better,” “I will wire you the money” — have quickly permeated the zeitgeist.

The Boston Globe sat down with Alexis Floyd, who plays Sorokin’s closest friend Neff Davis, over Zoom earlier this month. Floyd spoke about representation in the industry, preparing for the role, and what it’s like to work with Rhimes.

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey. NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

Floyd, who previously starred in “The Bold Type,” said that when she learned that she landed the role, she was immediately ecstatic to work with Rhimes, the showrunner and television icon.

“[Shonda] has been on the vision board; she really is sort of like the Land of Oz, the city of Atlantis in terms of television,” Floyd said.

“To see a Black woman of her stature, invest so much to the human heart, it’s easy to see that comes from someone who understands her role as a caregiver, a healer, and a teacher through her stories,” she said.

The actress said she felt empowered working on the set, and one night in particular stood out for her. Rhimes had reserved Osteria Mamma, a Los Angeles restaurant, to host a cast dinner after a table reading. When arriving, Floyd noticed it was the first place she waited tables, and tears came to her eyes.

“It was surreal and confirmation, that life is structured like a story in a lot of ways, and you are the hero of your story and you have flaws you’re overcoming, and trials and tribulations that help you grow,” she said.

“There are characters that change you, and all of that is true on and off the page.”

Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis, Katie Lowes as Rachel. AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX

The actress prepared for her role by having a three-hour dinner with the real Davis to get more insight on minor details, from her favorite color (orange) to her Prince George’s County twang accent. To embrace the character, Floyd would walk around SoHo, Davis’ neighborhood, and listen to private recordings of Davis talking to nail down the accent.

“[Davis] knows herself so well, the amount of detail that she shared, I will take that with me for the rest of my career,” Floyd said. “I had never thought about knowing so much about a person in a role.”

Despite Delvey ditching hotel bills and stealing a private jet, in “Inventing Anna,” she always stayed loyal to Davis by paying her back. Floyd said she believed that Sorokin and Davis were indeed friends in real life. Besides their professional relationship, they both connected over trying to make it in the city where dreams are made of.

“[They are] constantly being told no, but they tell each other yes, and I think it’s specific and extraordinary and I don’t think Anna wants to lose that, she doesn’t have that in a lot of spaces that sort of friendship,” she said. “They are almost like mirrors for each other in terms of being young, hardworking women with a vision just waiting for an opportunity.”

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, and Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis. AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX

Manhattan culture is fast-paced, and there are many who are trying to climb to the top for success. One of the messages Floyd wants viewers to gain from watching this show is to slow down.

“New York is such a hustle, and I love it for that, but there is a lot of wisdom in going slow, and I think that’s where we get the opportunity to see humanity in one another,” Floyd said.

Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent, Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis. NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.