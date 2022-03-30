Journal of a plague year

“Sorry you had to go through all that political crap,” says Perna.

David France’s documentary “ How to Survive a Pandemic ” begins at the Washington, D.C., home of Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration. It’s Dec. 11, 2020, and Marks’s office has been closed down because of COVID-19 precautions. So he is sitting in his basement at a table next to a large stuffed bear as he approves a press release announcing FDA approval of the first virus vaccine for use in the United States. He calls General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of COVID-19 response overseeing the distribution of the vaccine, to tell him the good news.

Advertisement

“I’m glad it’s over,” says Marks.

Famous last words. As we now know, the politics were just beginning, with vaccination joining masking as bugbears in a paranoid popular movement. But in part one of the film, France does not venture into that development. Instead he flashes back 11 months to when the search for a vaccine began with the largest public health campaign in history as an international coalition of researchers, drug companies, and government agencies set out to achieve their goals with astounding speed. Especially when compared to the 15 years it took to find an effective medication against HIV, the subject of France’s 2012 documentary “How to Survive a Plague.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Dr. Peter Marks, from "How to Survive a Pandemic." HBO

The need is urgent because by May 2020 there are 250,000 dead worldwide (the film keeps a periodic tally). The media are flooded with images of abandoned streets, mass graves, hospitals overwhelmed with patients on ventilators; and a babble of desperate voices declaim the need for a vaccine. Jon Cohen, senior correspondent of Science magazine, is concerned that this desperation, the demands of the tanking economy, and the upcoming presidential election will compel the administration to rush out a drug without proper vetting. A clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, trying to rein in Trump’s overoptimistic predictions during a meeting, indicates Cohen’s fears are well founded.

Advertisement

By July, with a worldwide death toll of 620,000, a new concern is that, once developed, a vaccine will be available only to richer countries, with the rest of the world left out. Such had been the case with the drugs treating AIDS, which for 10 years were not shared with victims in Africa, resulting in the needless deaths of millions. As some scientists point out, such inequity will be bad news for everyone, because if the virus is allowed to proliferate among some populations it will inevitably spread in new variants to the rest of the world. But the unequal distribution of vaccines also plagues the United States itself, as poor and non-white communities are underserved, in part because of systemic discrimination but also because of the hesitation of Black people to accept the drug, because of lack of faith in the trustworthiness of US institutions.

In September, worldwide deaths have climbed to more than a million. In the US the Trump administration has demonized Fauci, the only one in their COVID-19 task force willing to tell the president the truth about the grim figures and deteriorating situation. Cohen, the journalist from Science magazine, confronts a man wearing a “F--- Fauci” hat at a Trump rally. “Why f--- Fauci?” he asks the man. “Why are you saying f--- you to a scientist who’s giving you data?” The other demonstrators tell him to watch his language because children are present. Fauci, meanwhile, keeps getting death threats.

Advertisement

In November, with a death toll of 1.25 million, Biden defeats Trump in the presidential election. The Pfizer vaccine trials prove that it is safe and at least 90 percent effective. Similar results are found for Moderna and other vaccines. The film returns to its opening scenes, with the turning-point of FDA approval and truckloads of the miracle drugs rolling out across America.

From "How to Survive a Pandemic." HBO

Happy ending, right?

But that’s only part one. Part two covers the following months as Trump refuses to concede to Biden and his administration doesn’t cooperate with Biden’s transition team, hobbling the vaccine distribution. Trump voters refuse to get vaccinated. Variants evolve, reversing progress in reducing the spread of the virus..

But jumping ahead to October 2021, with 5 million dead, there is good news, for some people anyway. Pfizer forecasts that it will make $15 billion on its vaccine. Moderna has created at least three new billionaires in the past year. And the drug companies refuse to share their know-how with poor countries desperate for help. “When you really boil it down,” says one commenter, “it’s just business as usual.”

“How to Survive a Pandemic” can be seen on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Go to www.hbo.com/movies/how-to-survive-a-pandemic.

Advertisement

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com