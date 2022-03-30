Local bestsellers

2. A Sunlit Weapon Jacqueline Winspear Harper

3. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

4. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

5. Run, Rose, Run James Patterson, Dolly Parton Little, Brown

6. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

7. One Italian Summer Rebecca Serle Atria Books

8. Give Unto Others Donna Leon Atlantic Monthly Press

9. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

10. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

Advertisement

2. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir Marie Yovanovitch Mariner Books

3. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss Amy Bloom Random House

4. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

6. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

9. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji López-Alt Norton

10. Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021 Margaret Atwood Doubleday

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

4. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

Advertisement

7. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

8. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

9. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

8. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

9. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 27. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.