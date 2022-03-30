Meet the most famous American of the 18th century

George Washington gave his name to the nation’s capital, and Alexander Hamilton has a musical. Well, good for them. But it says something about how deeply embedded in American culture Benjamin Franklin is that he’s the only Founder to figure in contemporary slang. It’s always nice to have a few Benjamins in your wallet, isn’t it? The reference also speaks to how modern Franklin can seem and how practical he unfailingly was.

“Franklin is by far the most approachable of the Founding Fathers,” the biographer Walter Isaacson says in Ken Burns’s “Benjamin Franklin.” Isaacson is the chief talking head heard from in the four-hour documentary. It airs on PBS in two parts, this Monday and Tuesday. Mandy Patinkin provides the voice of Franklin. Peter Coyote narrates. Dayton Duncan wrote the script.

Last year there were Burns documentaries on Ernest Hemingway and Muhammad Ali. Franklin makes it a remarkable American trifecta. Celebrity and the conscious fashioning of a public persona were central to all three men — as they were not, say, to Washington and Hamilton. Truly, Franklin was self-made, having had no more than two years of formal education. The Harvard historian Joyce Chaplin says in the film that Franklin “might be his own best invention.” Considering the variety and importance of his many other inventions — the lightning rod, the Franklin stove, bifocals, to name three — that’s really saying something.

The first issue of Poor Richard's Almanack, 1732. The Rosenbach, Philadelphia.

Those inventions were part of what made Franklin the most famous American of the 18th century, but only part. He was a scientist, statesman, diplomat, entrepreneur, journalist, author, publisher, humorist, folk philosopher. Even people who wouldn’t recognize Franklin’s face on the $100 bill have heard “Haste makes waste” and “A penny saved is a penny earned.”

Born in Puritan Boston, in 1706, Franklin made his name in Quaker Philadelphia, arriving there at 17. But he was neither Puritan nor Quaker. Instead, Franklin was perhaps the first example, certainly the first famous one, of a very different American type: the Pragmatist.

Franklin’s famous experiment with kite and key proved that lightning was a form of electricity; and he was the one who first applied the terms “positive,” “negative,” “conductor,” and “battery” to electricity. Those achievements moved the German philosopher Immanuel Kant to hail Franklin as “the modern Prometheus.”

Drawings from Benjamin Franklin's "Experiments and Observations on Electricity," 1751. Courtesy of the John Carter Brown Library

Franklin was the first to chart the Gulf Stream. He started the first lending library in America and founded what would become the University of Pennsylvania. He is one of just six men to have signed both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. His 8½ years as emissary in Paris during the Revolution helped create the alliance with France that ensured American victory.

Burns’s film fails to address one very obvious question: When did the man ever sleep?

It does not fail to address Franklin’s darker, less attractive side. “There’s a lot in Franklin that makes you flinch,” Isaacson says. Although Franklin became an abolitionist at the end of his life (he died in 1790), he had owned a half-dozen enslaved people. He fathered an illegitimate child. That child, William, would later become governor of New Jersey and stayed loyal to Britain during the Revolution. Franklin broke off relations with him. Franklin was far from being the most devoted of husbands. His wife stayed home in Philadelphia during his years in London before the Revolutionary War. He was there when she died, in 1774.

Benjamin Franklin surrounded by members of the French court in 1778. Marie-Antoinette and King Louis XVI are on the right. Library of Congress

Franklin’s many-sidedness and moral complicatedness pose a challenge to any biographer. A filmmaker faces a further challenge: visuals. There are many portraits of Franklin, but he predates the invention of photography and motion pictures. (Given a few more decades, might he have invented them?) Burns, bless him, has never resorted to that nonfiction-fiction cheat, the reenactment.

Instead, he offers an array of period interiors, landscapes,18th-century facades, the execution of tasks in a print shop, sailing ships at sea, maps, paintings, prints, letters, and other texts. A series of woodcuts executed by Charles Turzak in the 1930s make frequent appearances. And, of course, there are numerous talking heads. In addition to Isaacson and Chaplin, they include three grand masters of American history, Gordon Wood, the late William E. Leuchtenberg, and the late Bernard Bailyn; two younger historians, Christopher Brown and Erica Dunbar; biographers Stacy Schiff and H.W. Brands, among others.

Brands observes that Franklin “was never finished with himself.” Is that what makes him feel so contemporary? That’s part of it, as are his energy, his wit, his lack of pretension, his flaws. A man who had so many laurels to rest on never did.

The Treaty of Paris, signed by Benjamin Franklin on Sept. 3, 1783. National Archives and Records Administration

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.