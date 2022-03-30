Facebook paid GOP firm to malign TikTok, internal e-mails reveal

The campaign includes placing op-eds and letters to the editor in major regional news outlets, promoting dubious stories about alleged TikTok trends that actually originated on Facebook, and pushing to draw political reporters and local politicians into helping take down its biggest competitor. These bare-knuckle tactics, long commonplace in the world of politics, have become increasingly noticeable within a tech industry where companies vie for cultural relevance and come at a time when Facebook is under pressure to win back young users.

Employees with the firm, Targeted Victory, worked to undermine TikTok through a nationwide media and lobbying campaign portraying the fast-growing app, owned by the Beijing-based company ByteDance, as a danger to American children and society, according to internal e-mails shared with the Washington Post.

Targeted Victory needs to “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using,” a director for the firm wrote in a February e-mail.

Campaign operatives were also encouraged to use TikTok’s prominence as a way to deflect from Meta’s own privacy and antitrust concerns.

"Bonus point if we can fit this into a broader message that the current bills/proposals aren’t where [state attorneys general] or members of Congress should be focused," a Targeted Victory staffer wrote.

The e-mails, which have not been previously reported, show the extent to which Meta and its partners will use opposition-research tactics on the Chinese-owned, multibillion-dollar rival that has become one of the most downloaded apps in the world, often outranking even Meta’s popular Facebook and Instagram apps. In an internal report last year leaked by the whistleblower Frances Haugen, Facebook researchers said teens were spending “2-3X more time” on TikTok than Instagram, and that Facebook’s popularity among young people had plummeted.

Targeted Victory declined to respond to questions about the campaign, saying only that it has represented Meta for several years and is "proud of the work we have done."

In one e-mail, a Targeted Victory director asked for ideas on local political reporters who could serve as a “back channel” for anti-TikTok messages, saying the firm “would definitely want it to be hands off.”

In other e-mails, Targeted Victory urged partners to push stories to local media tying TikTok to dangerous teen trends in an effort to show the app’s purported harms. “Any local examples of bad TikTok trends/stories in your markets?” a Targeted Victory staffer asked.

"Dream would be to get stories with headlines like ‘From dances to danger: how TikTok has become the most harmful social media space for kids,"' the staffer wrote.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone defended the campaign by saying, “We believe all platforms, including TikTok, should face a level of scrutiny consistent with their growing success.”

A TikTok spokesperson said the company is "deeply concerned" about "the stoking of local media reports on alleged trends that have not been found on the platform."

Targeted Victory worked to amplify negative TikTok coverage through a Google document titled "Bad TikTok Clips," which was shared internally and included links to dubious local news stories citing TikTok as the origin of dangerous teen trends. Local operatives working with the firm were encouraged to promote these alleged TikTok trends in their own markets to put pressure on lawmakers to act.

One trend Targeted Victory sought to enhance through its work was the "devious licks" challenge, which showed students vandalizing school property. Through the "Bad TikTok Clips" document, the firm pushed stories about the "devious licks" challenge in local media across Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C.

That trend led Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat of Connecticut, to write a letter in September calling on TikTok executives to testify in front of a Senate subcommittee, saying the app had been “repeatedly misused and abused to promote behavior and actions that encourage harmful and destructive acts.” But according to an investigation by Anna Foley at the podcast network Gimlet, rumors of the “devious licks” challenge initially spread on Facebook, not TikTok.

In October, Targeted Victory worked to spread rumors of the "Slap a Teacher TikTok challenge" in local news, touting a local news report on the alleged challenge in Hawaii. In reality, no such challenge existed on TikTok. Again, the rumor started on Facebook, according to a series of Facebook posts first documented by Insider.

The firm worked to use both genuine concerns and unfounded anxieties to cast doubt about the popular app. One e-mail outlining recent negative TikTok stories mixed reasonable questions, largely about TikTok’s corporate ownership and practices, with more exaggerated stories about young users recording themselves behaving badly — the kinds of social media panics that have long bedeviled big social networks, including Facebook.

The agency was working at the same time to get “proactive coverage” about Facebook into local newspapers, radio segments, and TV broadcasts, including submitting letters and opinion pieces speaking glowingly of Facebook’s role in, for instance, supporting Black-owned businesses. Those letters did not mention the Meta-funded firm’s involvement.

Targeted Victory has contracted with dozens of public relations firms across the United States to help sway public opinion against TikTok. In addition to planting local news stories, the firm has helped place op-eds targeting TikTok around the country, especially in key congressional districts.