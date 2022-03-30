Santander Holdings USA to raise minimum wage to $20 an hour

Santander Holdings USA on Wednesday announced it is increasing its minimum wage from $17 an hour to $20 an hour, nearly triple the federal minimum. The increase will affect about 5,000 full- and part-time employees at the Boston-based company, or roughly one third of its workforce, including 3,200 Santander Bank employees and 1,745 employees with Santander Consumer, the company’s auto-loan arm. Branch employees received the increase in January and February, while operations employees, including call center and other office workers, will get the pay raise on April 3. Chief executive Tim Wennes said the pay increase is aimed at recognizing employees’ hard work and ensuring the bank, a US subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Santander, remains competitive in the marketplace as it tries to attract and keep workers. Several of the country’s largest banks, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, have been raising their minimum wages amid a war for talent in the industry. Bank of America, for example, got ahead of its peers last year by announcing it was raising its US minimum wage to $21 an hour, as part of plans to increase it to $25 by 2025. — JON CHESTO

Workers at JP grocery store and cafe want to unionize

Employees at City Feed and Supply have joined a crop of coffee shops across Massachusetts looking to unionize their workforce. The high-end grocery store and cafe in Jamaica Plain filed a petition Wednesday to form a union, following in the footsteps of Pavement Coffeehouse, Darwin’s, three Somerville cafes, and 11 Starbucks locations in the state. ”Workers at City Feed have long been proud of our commitment to sustainability, ethical food sourcing and local community, and we hope that those values will extend to the longstanding civil rights of workers to unionize and collectively bargain,” employees wrote in a letter to the owners. “We hope that both City Feed and our local JP community will respect its service workers and our legal right to organize at our workplace.” At least 60 percent of City Feed employees support the union, WGBH reported — well above what is required for the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election. Neither the employees or management immediately returned requests for comment. City Feed opened its first location in 2000 and now operates two locations on Centre and Boylston St., selling local goods and deli sandwiches. — DITI KOHLI

Kellogg’s workers get pay raises after nearly three-month strike

Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15 percent wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall. The wage and benefits improvements that 570 workers at the Kellogg’s plant secured this week are the largest that have been seen by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, it said Wednesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Strong job growth in March

Employment growth at US companies in March advanced strongly, indicating higher wages are helping firms fill a near-record number of vacancies. The broad-based 455,000 gain in payrolls followed a revised 486,000 increase in February, ADP Research Institute data showed Wednesday. The data are consistent with the Federal Reserve’s view that the labor market is robust and competition for workers remains intense, with many employers offering higher pay to woo job candidates. Fewer pandemic-related health concerns may also be encouraging more Americans to return to the job market as soaring inflation dents household finances. The data precede the government’s monthly employment report on Friday, which is currently forecast to show that private payrolls increased by about a half million in March. The ADP figures don’t always follow the same pattern as the Labor Department’s data. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Europe’s biggest economy cuts its 2022 growth forecast

The German government’s panel of independent economic advisers on Wednesday slashed its 2022 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concern over energy supplies and prices. The group forecast that Germany’s gross domestic product will expand by only 1.8 percent this year, compared with the 4.6 percent it predicted in November. It said the economy won’t return to its pre-pandemic level until the third quarter. Last year, the country’s GDP grew by 2.9 percent; in the final quarter of 2021, it shrank by 0.3 percent compared with the previous three-month period. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cartier and Pandora leave trade group over Russian business

Richemont, the maker of Cartier jewelery, and Pandora are leaving the Responsible Jewellery Council in protest over the trade group’s openness to business in Russia. Richemont and all its brands, which include Van Cleef & Arpels, have left the trade group, which was set up in 2005 to promote sustainable jewelry amid controversies such as blood diamonds. Danish jewelry maker Pandora also said Wednesday it’s withdrawing after having been a member for 12 years. The Responsible Jewellery Council has almost 1,500 members, including Tiffany & Co., and Russian diamond producer Alrosa, according to its website. The controversy is growing over gems from Russia, which supplies a third of the world’s diamonds. Tiffany said last week it will stop buying new diamonds mined there as pressure builds on companies to cut Russian products from their supply chains. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EU hits back against the environmental impact of fast fashion

The European Union warned consumers to stop using their clothes like disposable facial tissues and said Wednesday that it plans to counter the polluting use of trendy fast fashion. New rules proposed by the EU’s executive arm call for a mandatory minimum use of recycled fibers by 2030 and would ban the destruction of many unsold products. The European Commission rules also seek to contain the release of microplastics and improve global labor conditions in the garment industry. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Citigroup to sell unit in India

Citigroup has agreed to sell its India retail banking business for about 123 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) cash to Axis Bank Ltd., as the US lender seeks to consolidate its operations in identified markets. Citi will sell its consumer banking businesses including credit cards, retail banking, wealth management, and consumer loans, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The transaction also includes the sale of the consumer business of Citi’s non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd., comprising the asset-backed financing business. For Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, the sale is part of an ongoing strategy to simplify the New York-based bank, do away with its retail banking operations in 13 different countries across Asia and Europe, and focus on high-growth businesses such as wealth management. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Harry Potter publisher has another hit on its hands

Bloomsbury Publishing shares climbed as the company best known for the Harry Potter series said a new fantasy novel had driven “exceptional” sales in February. The stock gained as much 8.5 percent in London as Bloomsbury predicted revenue would be “comfortably ahead” and profit “materially ahead” of analyst expectations for the year, partly thanks to the success of Sarah J. Maas’s “Crescent City: House of Sky and Breath.” The book instantly became a number one global bestseller, Bloomsbury said in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS