Got a scam text from yourself? Verizon is working to shut down the campaign.

“Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number,” Verizon spokesman Rich Young said on Wednesday. “Late yesterday and today we’ve been able to stop most of the activity with this current campaign.”

The scam texts try to entice customers to click on a web link. One common version of the fake text said: “Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you.”

Verizon is cracking down on a widespread outbreak of scam texts sent to its customers that appear to be coming from customers’ own numbers.

The carrier recommended that customers not click on any links in texts that look suspicious or come from unfamiliar sources. Customers can also forward the text to 7726.

The texts don’t actually originate with customers’ numbers. Instead, the scammers send the texts from a different number but spoof the customer’s number in the hopes of tricking them into clicking on the link in the message. Verizon is slowly tracing the originating numbers and blocking them from sending messages on its network, Young said.

“The challenge is in many cases, once we stop these individuals or groups, they find a workaround to start again in another fashion,” he said. “It’s like a game of whack-a-mole.”

The telecommunications industry and the Federal Communications Commission last year added a new security protocol to the mobile phone network, called STIR/SHAKEN, to crack down on spoofed phone numbers, but the system only protects voice calls, not text messages.

Although some reports on Twitter said the links in the scam messages opened what appeared to be Russian web sites, Verizon said it had not linked the campaign to Russia.

“We have zero indication of any connection to or involvement by Russia,” Young said.

