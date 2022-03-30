Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds on the grassy Chatham airport included a snow goose, 5 killdeer, 7 American pipits, and 26 horned larks.

Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a snow goose in Falmouth, a great egret in Mashpee, a snow goose and 2 great egrets in Cotuit, 3 lesser yellowlegs in Hyannis, 2,900 common eider and a Barrow’s goldeneye in North Chatham, a short-eared owl in Wellfleet, and 7 semipalmated plovers in Provincetown.

Advertisement

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .



