fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 30, 2022, 20 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 8 common murres, 3 thick-billed murres, 300 razorbills, a glaucous gull, and 24 Iceland gulls.

Birds at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included 40 green-winged teal, 2 Wilson’s snipe, 2 lesser yellowlegs, 16 greater yellowlegs, 4 bald eagles, and 5 osprey.

Birds on the grassy Chatham airport included a snow goose, 5 killdeer, 7 American pipits, and 26 horned larks.

Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a snow goose in Falmouth, a great egret in Mashpee, a snow goose and 2 great egrets in Cotuit, 3 lesser yellowlegs in Hyannis, 2,900 common eider and a Barrow’s goldeneye in North Chatham, a short-eared owl in Wellfleet, and 7 semipalmated plovers in Provincetown.

Advertisement

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video