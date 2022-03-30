Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting after aphasia diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and is stepping away from his acting career, his family announced Wednesday in a joint statement on social media.
“Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Rumer Willis wrote in a post on her Instagram. “as a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that meant so much to him.”
The statement was signed by Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex wife, Demi Moore, and children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn. It continued: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”
Willis, 67, is known for starring in blockbusters such as “Die Hard,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Pulp Fiction,” and other classics. The post included a photo of a smiling Willis wearing sunglasses while sporting a white bathrobe and towel on his head. The actor was immediately trending on social media.
“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the statement concluded.
Aphasia is a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, express, and understand written and spoken language. It can occur suddenly after a stroke or head injury, or develop slowly from a growing brain tumor or disease, according to Mayo Clinic.
