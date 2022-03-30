Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting after aphasia diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and is stepping away from his acting career, his family announced Wednesday in a joint statement on social media.

“Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Rumer Willis wrote in a post on her Instagram. “as a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that meant so much to him.”

The statement was signed by Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex wife, Demi Moore, and children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn. It continued: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”