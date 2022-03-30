Oscar-winning ‘CODA’ to return to movie theaters — including Gloucester Cinema

“As our industry recognizes ‘CODA’ with its highest honor, we’re excited once again to bring this moving film to theaters so that audiences can share in the experience of watching it together,” said Erica Anderson of Apple Original Films’ distribution team in a statement. “As with previous theatrical runs, all showings will have open captions, so that the film is accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.”

Beginning April 1, the best-picture winner will be re-released in more than 600 movie theaters across the country for a limited run, according to a statement from Apple TV+.

Want to see “CODA” on the big screen? After its big night at the Oscars , the Massachusetts-shot film is coming to a theater near you.

Advertisement

Some of the participating theaters in the Boston area include the West Newton Cinema, the Landmark Embassy Cinema in Waltham, and the Gloucester Cinema — located in the city where the film was shot nearly three years ago.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Tickets at the Gloucester Cinema are currently available for showtimes April 1-14 — the theater added a second week of showings to keep up with demand, said owner John Williams.

“It just took off like wildfire,” said Williams of sales for the re-release of “CODA,” which the theater announced Monday night on its Facebook page. “We’ve sold twice as many tickets for this weekend as we did for the opening weekend.”

The Gloucester Cinema was also the site of the de facto premiere of “CODA” prior to its August release in theaters and on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. After the Los Angeles premiere was canceled last summer, the North Shore theater hosted an advanced screening of the film in July, meant for the people in town who had contributed to the making of the film. Director Sian Heder, who took home the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, was in attendance.

Advertisement

“There’s such an excitement in town,” Williams said about the film’s Oscars triumphs. “Everybody’s talking about it.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com