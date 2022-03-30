A black lab named Jasmine is rescued from icy waters

On March 10, the Weston Fire Department shared photos from when they saved a dog named Jasmine who had fallen through the ice at the Cat Rock/80 Acres recreation area. A firefighter wearing a yellow ice rescue suit carefully crawled out onto the ice and lifted the black lab out of the water. Firefighters gave kudos to Jasmine’s owner for calling for help, and not venturing out onto the ice herself. “Her owner did the right thing and called 911,” the department wrote on Facebook . “You should NEVER try to rescue on your own because you could easily become another victim yourself. Jasmine is back home safe with her owner!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ZOMBIE FILMMAKERS CAUSE SCARE

At 5:48 p.m. March 14, Bridgewater police received a call from someone reporting that a vehicle had crashed into a guardrail on Oak Street, and the occupants appeared to be injured. Police and firefighters responded. Police later tweeted that the people involved were “filming a zombie movie,” and they were “advised to stay out of [the] roadway.”

NOT A HAPPY CAMPER

At 9:05 a.m. March 13, Bedford police received a call from security at Hanscom Air Force Base reporting a disturbance — or possible domestic incident — at the base’s FamCamp, which is an RV campsite for military personnel and their families. Police responded and reported there was no domestic issue. According to the log entry, “the party was home alone and was frustrated with his camper.”

BEAUTIFUL MOONLIGHT

At 9:01 p.m. Feb. 18, Milton police responded to a call from a resident of Blue Hill Avenue who reported seeing “suspicious light in the area.” The officer checked a wooded area around the house and found no signs of any disturbance. But the area in front of the home was “iced over,” the officer reported, “and reflects the moonlight.”

MISSING TEDDY BEAR

At 11:01 a.m. Feb. 19, Winthrop police received a 911 call from a 5-year-old who “called looking for his teddy bear.” The log entry stated that “the father got on the phone and stated it was an accident, [and] did not need police, fire, or medical” services.

KICKING BACK IN THE GAZEBO

At 11:06 a.m. March 20, Stow police received a call from someone requesting a well-being check on an individual sitting in a gazebo at an apartment complex on Johnston Way. According to the log entry, the caller said the person had been sitting in the gazebo “for a while” and had not been moving. Units responded to the scene and located the person, who reported being fine and “just resting” and no services were needed.

ANIMAL CALLS

On Jan. 6, Mansfield police received a call about a coyote that had hopped a fence and was now “stuck inside the pool area” in the backyard of a home on Windsor Drive in Foxborough. The log entry stated that the Mansfield animal control officer was dispatched to the home and reported that the coyote was no longer at the scene, and the resident was advised.

At 6:02 a.m. Feb. 20, Dover police notified Medfield police that they received a call about some horses on the loose in the area of North Street. Police searched the area but didn’t see anything amiss, and reported that the horses were “GOA” — gone on arrival.

At 11:58 Feb. 23, Mansfield police received a call from a resident of Concetta Drive who said there was a squirrel in his living room. The animal control officer responded and reported that the squirrel was removed from the home.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.