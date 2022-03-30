Boston Licensing Board reviewing Sons of Boston liquor license in wake of former Marine’s killing

The Licensing Board’s scrutiny could force the Sons of Boston to stop selling alcohol and it comes after the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing (MOCAL) suspended its entertainment license last week for an indefinite period, a separate disciplinary action.

The Boston Licensing Board, the three-member public panel overseeing alcohol licenses in the city, notified owners of the Union Street bar to appear next Tuesday so they can respond to Boston police allegations they violated licensing rules during the March 19th killing of Daniel Martinez.

A second city agency is reviewing Sons of Boston’s operating licenses in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a former Marine allegedly by one of the bar’s bouncers who changed his clothing inside the nightclub after the fatal stabbing, records show.

Daniel Green, the executive secretary of the Boston Licensing Board, said Wednesday they had to notify the owners, Causeway Union LLC, electronically because the Government Center bar was closed when staffers arrived to deliver the notice in hand.

However, the bar was open Wednesday afternoon and a bartender told The Globe no one from management was available to discuss the pending regulatory actions.

The Globe has emailed the manager and the attorney for the board that are listed in city records for their response to the board’s actions.

Meanwhile, the family of the 23-year-old Martinez, of Illinois, who finished a four-year stint with the Marines last summer, is holding a press conference Thursday to speak on his behalf and to seek answers to some questions his death has raised with them, according to a press announcement.

Martinez’ twin brother, Matthew, told the Globe that the slain Marine was one of five siblings. The twins planned to buy a house, and with their youngest brother, launch a new chapter in their lives. Now, he said, they have to craft a new plan for themselves.

Martinez was in Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with one friend from the Marines, according to his twin brother and authorities. They went to the Sons of Boston bar on Saturday, left for a period of time and were blocked from re-entering by bouncers, including Alvaro O. Larrama, authorities have said

Martinez’ party and Larrama exchanged words at the bar and began walking away, but were followed by Larrama, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office alleged. As Larrama approached them, Martinez threw an aluminum beer can at the 38-year-old Larrama who allegedly responded by stabbing the former Marine once in the chest, fatally injuring him, authorities said.

Larrama pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Boston Municipal Court where he was ordered held without bail by Judge Steven M. Key who cited the East Boston man’s actions after the stabbing as one of the reasons for his order.

Larrama “changed clothes after incident, cleaned up and fled scene after stabbing person in chest [by] using a back entrance period,’' the judge wrote in court papers.

Larrama is due back in court April 28.

In yanking the nightspot’s entertainment license, MOCAL said the owners promised a year ago to provide an operational license, but failed to do so. That plan was to provide detailed information on how the company was training bouncers to deescalate tense moments, the agency said.

The entertainment license allowed the bar to hire a disc jockey, let patrons dance, and host karaoke and trivia nights along with live music.

According to records provided by the Licensing Board, Boston police cited the company for six violations of board rules including an armed employee without board approval and assault and battery with a deadly weapon on a patron, records show.

During next Tuesday’s hearing, police will outline the reasons for the violations and that officers and any other witnesses can be questioned by the board members or the representative of the Sons of Boston.

Next Thursday, board members would then vote on what disciplinary action - if any - they believe should be imposed, which can range from one day to much longer periods of a suspension.

Causeway Union LLC can appeal to the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission if they conclude the board acted unjustly towards them.

The board’s hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and is available on Zoom, the board said.













