Building project will provide expanded child care in Lawrence

The 28,790-square-foot building will replace the council’s existing approximately 60-year-old child care center at 585 Andover St. In addition to providing the center with modern, up-to-date spaces and equipment, the new building - to be constructed on the parking lot of the existing one - will enable the agency to increase from 238 to 297 the number of children it serves.

The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council is constructing a new facility that will provide new and expanded child care service in the region.

At a time when many families struggle to find quality child care, an anti-poverty agency is in the midst of a $11.8 million building project in Lawrence that will help meet the need in the Merrimack Valley.

“It’s an extremely important project for us,” said Johan Lopez, president of the council’s board. “We will now be able to provide a state-of-the-art facility. And we are really excited that we will be able to add close to 60 kids.”

Begun in December, the expansion is being largely funded through state and federal financing, including a $7.1 million tax-exempt bond issued by MassDevelopment, according to Evelyn Friedman, the council’s executive director.

MassDevelopment CEO and President Dan Rivera, a former mayor of Lawrence, in a statement called the council “a community leader in providing individuals and families with the resources they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives. MassDevelopment is proud to help the organization further invest in Lawrence through the creation of a brand-new child care center.”

At its Andover Street facility, the council provides state-funded child care to preschoolers 15 months to 5 years old, and after-school for children up to 8 years old. At other sites, it separately serves about 500 pre-schoolers from the federal Head Start program.

Friedman said the Andover Street building - formerly a grocery store - has a physical layout ill-suited to a modern child care center, citing for example its minimal natural light exposure. Those limitations combined with its overall worn condition and a pressing need for more space convinced the agency to erect a new building.

Currently, there are 2,500 children on the waiting list for subsidized child care in the Greater Lawrence region, according to Friedman. About 98 percent of children in the council’s child care programs are subsidized, so parents pay based on income.

The new building will be nearly twice the size of the existing one. Friedman said the added room not only opens the way for more children but for expanded spaces for them to learn and play. For example it will feature two good-sized gyms - now there is one small gym - and new dedicated spaces for staff-parent meetings and STEM learning.

The facility will also include a large kitchen for preparing meals for all the children in the council’s regular and Head Start programs. Currently they are prepared at the council’s main building on Essex Street.

The project also calls for three new playgrounds - one each for toddlers, older preschoolers, and after-school students - replacing small existing ones

“It’s very exciting,” Friedman said, noting that the project will also enhance the site’s appearance.

“It’s going to be a beautiful building. It’s going to be much nicer for the community,” she said, citing the fact that instead of being in front of the building - as is the case now - parking will be to the sides and the rear, and the plantings that will be installed.

The new building is set to open in November, at which time the current one will be demolished. The expansion is expected to create 16 new jobs over the next three years.

Citing the difficultes many parents have faced during the pandemic in balancing work and watching their children, Lopez said the project is timely.

“It’s more important now than ever to provide good, quality child care to families,” he said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.



