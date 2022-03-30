In choice for future of Narragansett’s old Lighthouse Inn, R.I. picks none of the above

Instead the state will split the site up into smaller parcels. Meanwhile, they’ll demolish the old hotel building and and leave the rest for now as the status quo, which is a surface parking lot. The site of the old hotel building, taken by itself, might be more appetizing for a developer in the future, the state Department of Environmental Management said.

Months later, the state has made a decision: None of the three proposals that came forward is getting picked.

PROVIDENCE — The state of Rhode Island last year asked developers to come forward with plans to build something new on the site of Narragansett’s Lighthouse Inn, the vacant hotel in the Port of Galilee across from the Block Island Ferry.

“The (request for proposals) process gave us valuable feedback and insight into the strengths and, from an investor’s point of view, weaknesses of this site,” the DEM’s acting director, Terry Gray, said in an email. “We know that we must invest to make it more viable. We are committed to working on a plan for the property that supports the many commercial fishing crews, seafood processors, and other shoreside businesses that bring fresh seafood to markets locally, nationally, and globally.”

The DEM owns the site, part of its management of a fishing village that has become one of the largest on the East Coast.

The town of Narragansett itself, a private developer and a company that wanted to build a seafood processing facility on the site had submitted proposals to do something with the roughly five-acre parcel besides what it serves as now – parking for the Block Island Ferry and a meetup spot for broods of noisome seagulls.

Though the sign outside refers to it as the Lighthouse Inn, locals usually refer to it by an even older name: The Dutch Inn. The 100-room hotel had a windmill on the front facade in honor of its low country name, which blended with nautical touches like a parrot that local fishermen taught swear words – at least according to local lore.

In announcing that none of the three proposals were viable, the DEM said breaking off the parcel that contains the Lighthouse Inn could make it suitable for a plan that “supports Rhode Island’s commercial fishing industry and potentially provides some public amenities.”

That tension — it needs to support the commercial fishing industry, with public amenities a potential side bonus — has been central to the debate over the future of the site. DEM acquired land in the Port of Galilee decades ago in a process similar to eminent domain, and prioritizes the fishing industry there. It has been resoundingly successful, DEM says, what it calls an “economic and jobs powerhouse.”

The town, meanwhile, submitted its own ambitious, bold, and complex plan: a proposal for a “vibrant mixed-use village.” . It would have included a 75- to 100-room hotel with a restaurant, a parking deck, and a mixed-use building for offices and housing. The town said it could do much more with the area than a surface parking lot, and if picked, would launch a nationwide effort to find a suitable developer to actually put its ambitions into place.

Another bid came from the company that currently operates the parking lots there: PRI X, a joint venture of Procaccianti Companies and Providence developer Joseph Paolino. The proposal involved redeveloping the front section of the site for things like coffee, breakfast and ice cream shops and landscaping the area with park benches and “history tablets.” A later phase would involve creating a 20- to 40-room boutique hotel.

PRI X has a legal stake in the site: While the state owns the land, the developer owns the Lighthouse Inn building itself, and leases the land for parking. As part of the broad plan announced Wednesday, the ownership of building will now be transferred to the state for demolition, and the state will negotiate a new lease for the other parcels with PRI X to continue to use as parking, with upgrades.

DEM spokesman Michael Healey said that although PRI X was originally involved in issuing the request for proposals, it was not involved in the decision to pick one of the proposals – or to not pick one, in this case – because of a conflict of interest. Some political figures in town have been at odds with PRI X, thinking their plans for the site were neither bold nor ambitious.

Another company called iCell Aqua Inc. proposed creating a facility to process fish locally. Much of the catch in New England waters has to go overseas to be processed. A $30 million facility that could process thousands of tons of fish a year while cleaning and recycling 300 million gallons of water would save them the trip.

The Lighthouse Inn was originally built to accommodate a tuna fishing competition. Over the years, the hotel fell into a state of disrepair, and has been closed since 2015. The windmill is long gone now, too.

PRI X had long argued that redeveloping the site would be more complex than some people in town had believed, especially because any new structure would have to be built at least 11 feet above grade to deal with flooding concerns. Also, the company’s representative said at one meeting, the area “stinks of fish, it’s loaded with seagulls, and it’s loaded with truck traffic.”

That didn’t sit well with some in town, who saw more potential for the site. But now it is back to the drawing board. The DEM said the town of Narragansett will be involved.

“As we move forward with these plans, we will continue discussions with the Town of Narragansett and other stakeholders on redevelopment options for this valuable property,” Gray, the acting director, said. “We appreciate the good-faith proposals made by the three bidders.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.