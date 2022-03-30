Choruses will perform ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’ in Norwell

The Unicorn Singers and the Broad Cove Choral, two regional choruses under the direction of Margo Euler of Hingham, will present the powerful contemporary oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard” on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, April 10, at 4 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 460 Main St., Norwell.

The choruses had planned to perform the ambitious choral work more than two years ago, just as the start of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of all in-person performances.

Composed by Craig Hella Johnson, “Considering Matthew Shepard” tells the story of a young gay man who was killed in a hate crime in Wyoming, and of “the love and support that flowed after his death,” according to the choruses. The story of Shepard’s murder drew a national spotlight on crimes against gay people, and in 2018 his ashes were interred in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.