Choruses will perform ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’ in Norwell

The Unicorn Singers and the Broad Cove Choral, two regional choruses under the direction of Margo Euler of Hingham, will present the powerful contemporary oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard” on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, April 10, at 4 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 460 Main St., Norwell.
The choruses had planned to perform the ambitious choral work more than two years ago, just as the start of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of all in-person performances.
Composed by Craig Hella Johnson, “Considering Matthew Shepard” tells the story of a young gay man who was killed in a hate crime in Wyoming, and of “the love and support that flowed after his death,” according to the choruses. The story of Shepard’s murder drew a national spotlight on crimes against gay people, and in 2018 his ashes were interred in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
The work borrows its structure from the genre of sacred music called “the passion oratorio,” famously employed by J.S. Bach in telling the Biblical story of Christ’s passion, his death on the cross, and its meaning for believers.
The composer, who conducts a professional chorus in Texas, and two colleagues will discuss the work on a free Zoom talk on Wednesday, April 6. Register at ollireg@gmail. Tickets for the live concert cost $30 and are available through the website, bcc-us.org/
Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.