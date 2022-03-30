Cloudy skies dash hopes of viewing Northern Lights in New England

Stargazers hoping for a glimpse at the Northern Lights above New England Wednesday night are out of luck, as clouds will obscure the sky for the next 36 hours, forecasters said.

The National and Oceanic Atmospheric Administration issued a “geomagnetic storm watch” on Tuesday, in response to a “coronal mass ejection” that is set to reach Earth’s atmosphere late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Coronal mass ejections are defined by the agency as “large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona.”

This phenomenon, the agency wrote, opened the possibility that “northern tier” states could see the northern lights. But, with cloud cover lingering through Friday afternoon the door is shut on a light show for New Englanders.