The cold weather is moving on out, just in time for April

We continue to gain just under three minutes of daylight every 24 hours this time of year.

Temperatures were still in the upper 20s to start Wednesday but will reach as high as 50 degrees in the afternoon. It’s going to feel more like what you’d expect in the final 48 hours of March. The sun came up Wednesday at 6:30, a gain of about 30 minutes since we moved the clocks ahead. For those of you who are morning people it’ll feel better from here on in with civil twilight actually starting before 6:00 this weekend.

The core of the cold weather is now gone and we can resume our regularly scheduled spring.

A quick look back at the cold of the past two days shows the daily highs were actually our coldest two days of the entire month and before the cold arrived, March was averaging 4.4 degrees warmer than normal and that’s been pushed back to just about 3 degrees. Even though we did have those two cold days the month as a whole will end up warmer than average.

In spite of two days of very cold air, March 2022 is still going to be significantly above average. NOAA

A warm front of sorts will bring some cloudiness this evening and there could actually be a couple of raindrops or even sleet pellets in the air. Temperatures will fall back to the 30s this evening but rise toward morning into the 40s from Boston to points south. This will be the beginning of a very mild Thursday.

One of the things that’s interesting to me is just how dry it was during this cold snap. Dew points were in the zero range and will be in the 50s Thursday afternoon.

A surge of more humid air arrives Thursday as dew points reach into the 50s. Tropical Tidbits

A front brings a round of showers Thursday night and early Friday without much total rainfall. Most areas will see a 10th to a quarter of an inch, certainly not a soaking.

The timing of this particular rain is quite good, as it will clear during the day Friday and set us up for two dry and seasonably mild days for the first weekend of April. This will be a great weekend to get out and do some early planting, pruning of perennials, or just put together a pot of pansies on the front steps. It is even possible Boston won’t go below 32 degrees until sometime next fall; welcome April.