Dad looking at colleges with daughter attacked in Roxbury, suspect still at large, police say

Responding officers, the report said, spoke with the victim who was being treated by Boston EMS personnel for his head laceration.

A police report filed in the matter said the attack occurred in the area of 452 Huntington Avenue in Roxbury around 12:15 p.m.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly attacked a man on March 24 in Roxbury while the victim was looking at colleges with his daughter, leaving the man with a deep laceration on the back of his head.

The man told police he was “in Boston looking at potential Colleges for his daughter,” and that the suspect approached him on Huntington Avenue as he walked with his wife and daughter, the report said. The victim told police the suspect began “screaming incoherently” at his family without provocation.

Advertisement

The report said the man indicated he “tried to deescalate the situation when the suspect struck him in the back of the head with an unknown object resembling a box cutter” before fleeing on foot. “Officers did observe a deep laceration to the back of” the man’s head, the report said.

According to the report, the victim described the suspect as a man in his 40s wearing a blue windbreaker, black and white-striped tee shirt, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Boston police released surveillance images of the suspect in a community alert statement posted Tuesday to the department’s official website.

“The suspect was last seen running into Ruggles MBTA station,” the statement said. “Anyone with information is urged to contact D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683.”

Tipsters can also drop a dime anonymously.

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Advertisement









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.