In Dennis White litigation, federal judge sides with Janey regarding discrimination claims

Janey fired White last June, ending months of chaos atop the department sparked by the reemergence of decades-old domestic abuse allegations against him shortly after he took the job in February 2021. The department has effectively been without a permanent commissioner for more than year because of the White debacle.

In a Tuesday order, Judge Leo T. Sorokin said, “[T]he Court finds that White has not alleged facts that would plausibly support an inference that Janey terminated White because of his race or his gender.”

A federal judge this week found that Dennis White, the former Boston police commissioner who was fired last year after domestic violence allegations resurfaced, has failed to support his claims that his termination by then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey was discriminatory in nature.

In announcing White’s full removal from the nation’s oldest police force, Janey cited White’s own statements in which he admitted to pushing and hitting members of his household. She said the allegations and evidence raised serious questions about his fitness to lead Boston police.

Sworn in in February 2021, White served in the role for only two days before the mayor at the time, Martin J. Walsh, placed him on leave following a Globe inquiry into past domestic violence allegations.

White was accused in 1999 of striking and threatening to shoot his then-wife, also a Boston police officer, as well as of hitting a 19-year-old woman in a separate incident in 1993. White has denied any wrongdoing.

Following his termination, White, who is Black, alleged gender and race discrimination in federal litigation last summer.

But this week, Sorokin, the federal judge, found that White did not “plausibly allege any facts supporting an inference that Janey (or the City) directly exhibited discriminatory animus and targeted White based on his race or his gender.”

White’s federal case against Janey and the city continues. In his Tuesday order, Sorokin ruled on White’s attempts to amend his complaint by adding a raft of claims.

One of his claims dealt with due process. White alleges that he was entitled to a public and evidentiary name-clearing hearing, which the city failed to provide. Sorokin is now giving White two weeks to show why that claim “is not subject to dismissal.” The judge is giving the defendants a week to respond to White’s filing.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.