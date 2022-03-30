fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elderly man flown to Providence hospital after bad fall in Cape Cod parking lot

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 30, 2022, 1 hour ago

An elderly man who fell in the parking lot of a Cape Cod shopping center Wednesday afternoon was flown to a Providence hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, officials said.


The 72-year-old man was alone when he fell at the shopping center located at 1638 Falmouth Road in Centerville at 4:44 p.m., Centerville Osterville Marstons Mills Fire District Captain Enrique Arrascue said.

The man had an “altered mental status,” Arrascue said in a brief telephone interview.

He was flown to Rhode Island Hospital, Arrascue said.

No further information was available.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video