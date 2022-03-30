Elderly man flown to Providence hospital after bad fall in Cape Cod parking lot

An elderly man who fell in the parking lot of a Cape Cod shopping center Wednesday afternoon was flown to a Providence hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, officials said.

The 72-year-old man was alone when he fell at the shopping center located at 1638 Falmouth Road in Centerville at 4:44 p.m., Centerville Osterville Marstons Mills Fire District Captain Enrique Arrascue said.

The man had an “altered mental status,” Arrascue said in a brief telephone interview.

He was flown to Rhode Island Hospital, Arrascue said.

No further information was available.





