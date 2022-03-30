Grand jury declines to indict Providence police officer for punching 15-year-old suspect

Officer Domingo Diaz has been suspended with pay during the investigation into whether he had committed a crime when he repeatedly punched a 15-year-old boy who’d been pulled out of the crashed car.

PROVIDENCE – A Providence County grand jury has declined to indict a Providence police officer accused of assaulting one of the teenage boys being arrested after a nearly six-hour high-speed chase and BB gun-shooting spree last July.

While Diaz will not be charged with a crime, two experts who studied the incident and came to different conclusions about his use of force agreed that his overall behavior was unprofessional.

Advertisement

Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said Wednesday that the department will now focus on its internal process “and move to address policy and training.” He declined further comment, citing restrictions under the Rhode Island Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, which governs police discipline.

The criminal cases against the three juveniles — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — remain pending in Rhode Island Family Court. Police said they seized a Daisy Powerline 880 air rifle, with a range of 259 yards, and a Daisy Red Ryder 4.5 mm air rifle, with a range of 212 yards, from their vehicle.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Diaz and another officer, Patrolman Mitchell Voyer, had been suspended and under investigation for their use of force arresting the teenage boy. The investigation ultimately found Voyer’s use of force was justified; he returned to work late last year.

In Diaz’s case, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said, the incident was more complex.

Police officers are permitted to use some degree of force to make an arrest, but “the question is what degree of force is appropriate,” Neronha said.

The US Supreme Court has held that in order to find an officer criminally liable for assault in connection with a use of force incident, a trial jury or grand jury must determine whether the officer’s use of force in making the arrest was objectively reasonable and necessary.

Advertisement

Also, the Supreme Court has held that the degree of force that is reasonably permissible depends upon the totality of the circumstances. That includes whether the suspect poses an immediate threat and whether the suspect is actively resisting.

Rhode Island law defines a simple assault as an unlawful offer to do bodily injury to another. The criminal charge is only appropriate when there is probable cause to believe that the force was unreasonable and unnecessary.

The investigators had reviewed videos from body-cameras, collected police dispatch and 911 calls, interviewed more than 30 witnesses, and sought input from two experts in use of force, who came to different conclusions. They decided to bring the investigation to the grand jury to determine whether Diaz’s use of force was justified.

The evidence was presented over three days to a grand jury, which found “no true bill,” meaning no indictment.

“The grand jurors in this matter worked hard to carefully sort through all the testimony and evidence that was presented to them – including body-worn camera footage, use-of-force expert testimony, witness accounts, and reports from both the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police,” Neronha said in a statement. “The legal and factual issues involved in this case were complex and not easy ones for the grand jurors to grapple with.”

Advertisement

The incident began in the evening of July 8 and continued into the wee hours of July 9, with the three teenagers allegedly speeding around Providence and into surrounding cities, shooting BB rifles at people, buildings, and at least one other vehicle. Over five hours and 47 minutes, police searched for the boys, who used two different stolen vehicles, and allegedly also pointed a rifle at one Providence officer who tried to pull them over.

As 911 calls came in from victims, police began to treat the incident as potentially involving real firearms. The suspects chased and shot at employees in a parking lot at Narragansett Creamery, and then drove up and down Manton Avenue shooting people. A man riding a bicycle on Whipple Street was shot in the head. A woman neat Hope High School was shot in the face. Another woman said her windshield was shattered on Carletown Street. A shuttle driver at Brown University thought it was a real rifle.

When, after a 40-minute chase that led up to Pawtucket and back, the boys finally crashed into a fire hydrant on King Street, numerous officers from Providence and Pawtucket moved in to arrest them.

Videos from body-worn cameras released last year showed Officer Mitchel Voyer jumping out of his cruiser and running with other officers toward the crashed car. Two of the three teenage boys had their hands raised in the air. A boy in the passenger seat who didn’t have his hands raised struggled with officers and was dragged onto the pavement. Videos showed officers shouting at him to “stop resisting” and putting the teenager’s hands behind his back as he sobbed and moaned. A BB rifle was in the seat where he’d been sitting.

Advertisement

The attorney general’s office said that the boy was wearing a fanny pack across the front of his body, and that multiple officers said in interviews that they know from training and experience that fanny packs can be used to hide firearms.

Multiple officers were using force to hold the boy and get him handcuffed, but his arms were under his body near the fanny pack. Videos show Voyer was holding the boy’s head when Diaz starting punching the teen in the face, until Sgt. Andres Perez pulled Diaz away.

“Get a rescue! Get a rescue!” one yelled, and other officers handcuffed the moaning boy.

Police release body cam videos from arrest of teens with BB guns Share Email to a Friend Embed Authorities release videos from officers on the scene after the arrest of three teenagers who led police on a high speed chase through Providence. ( Videos courtesy of the Providence Police Department )

After other officers sat up the handcuffed boy, Diaz leaned down and appeared to look the boy in the eyes. Then Diaz spat at the ground in front of him. Diaz was also seen on another video yelling at a crowd that was growing and becoming angry.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for superficial abrasions on his face and forearm, bruising on his forehead, and a swollen right cheek and jaw, according to a memo from the attorney general. Rescuers at the scene believed his injuries were caused by the crash; he was in the front seat and was not wearing a seat belt.

Advertisement

Weeks later, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare said they’d reviewed the videos and found Voyer’s and Diaz’s use-of-force “appalling” and “excessive.”

The two separate use-of-force experts retained by the attorney general’s office came to different conclusions.

Middletown Police Lt. David Bissonnette found that the officers acted reasonably based upon the circumstances they were facing.

University of South Carolina School of Law Professor Seth Stoughton found that some of Diaz’s 17 strikes on the teenager were “excessive, unreasonable, and contrary to generally accepted police practices,” but could not render a conclusive opinion as to all of the strikes delivered.

Both criticized Diaz’s overall behavior. Instead of calming down after the teenager was handcuffed, Diaz walked back and spit at him, and swore at the crowd of onlookers.

“Not only was this unprofessional, it was extremely dangerous. Officer Diaz put the safety and well-being of every officer at the scene at risk,” Bissonnette wrote. “He had no idea if anyone in that crowd was in possession of any kind of weapons and his actions could have easily antagonized an already angry mob into violent action against his fellow officers. His behavior was reckless and dangerous and was a disservice not only to the honorable men and women of the Providence Police Department but also to the profession itself.”

“Diaz’s actions after his uses of force—attempting to pull away from Sgt. Perez, spitting on the ground and yelling at the bystanders to “shut the [expletive] up”— suggest that he was either unable or unwilling to comport himself the way a reasonable officer would under the circumstances,” Stoughton wrote. “When officers are incapable or unwilling to properly control themselves and act appropriately under the circumstances, they are more likely to use force in situations that do not justify it or to use more force than the situation requires.”

Under Rhode Island law, without an indictment, proceedings before grand juries are secret, including testimony. Neronha has tried every year to persuade the General Assembly to pass legislation that would allow the public release of grand jury material and the preparation of a grand jury report in certain circumstances.

So, in this high-profile case, the attorney general’s office has instead placed public documents on its website, including police reports, summaries of the 911 calls and dispatch, the experts findings, and other documents. The body-camera footage was released last August in response to open-records requests.

“The allegations were proven to be unwarranted and the members of the grand jury saw this through witness testimony, use of force experts and evidence presented,” Officer Michael Imondi, president of the Providence police union, said in a statement. “The grand jury came to a fair and unbiased decision under the judicial process. We trust in the judicial system and thank them for their integrity and commitment to this process.”

Harrison Tuttle, executive director of Black Lives Matter RI PAC, said his organization would have a response later Wednesday or Thursday. The group had organized a demonstration last year to demand that the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights be abolished.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.