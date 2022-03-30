Homelessness in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. — When Heather Geraghty-Wright is going through a tough time, she looks at a tattoo on her right shin, where “Love Mommy” is written in her mother’s handwriting. Sitting on the half-made bed in her motel room, she caresses the tattoo with her electric blue-painted nails as the ashes from her lit cigarette tumble down her leg.

Life in a Motel 6 brings hope to homeless people. Until the money runs out.

At 49, she’s dealt with more than a few hard times: Her mom’s boyfriend started molesting her when she was 2 and continued until she was 13. She started experimenting with crack and meth at a young age, and got pregnant twice by the time she was 21. She dropped out of school in the seventh grade, and was sent to prison for 34 months for her first drug possession charge. There, she earned her GED and took classes in building mechanics. But when she got out, she found herself in a series of abusive situations.

Right now, she stays at this Motel 6 thanks to a grassroots effort led by Help the Homeless R.I. She and about a dozen others were living in nearby tent encampments. The small nonprofit pays for the rooms using a mix of donations, city, and other funds. But she’s facing another hardship: Funding is running out. Read more.

Heather Geraghty-Wright, 49, waits for a new key at the front desk of the Motel 6, where she is currently staying. She is is originally from Providence, but grew up moving around all over the state. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

March 23, 2022

More than 90 percent of R.I. domestic violence victims couldn’t access housing, emergency shelter

PROVIDENCE — In a single day last fall, approximately 61 victims of domestic violence requested supportive services in Rhode Island, from housing to transportation, that assistance programs could not provide because of a lack of resources. But 93 percent of these unmet services were for housing and emergency shelter in particular. This is compared to a single day in 2020, where 58 percent of those unmet needs among victims were for housing or emergency shelter.

“The housing crisis is really impacting domestic violence victims. There’s just less affordable housing, so victims are staying in shelter much longer than they ever had to,” said Lucy Rios, the interim executive director Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in a phone interview with the Globe. Read more.

March 22, 2022

R.I. receives $10m from HUD for emergency shelters, rapid rehousing

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will receive more than $10.4 million to help local providers and community partners deliver affordable housing and supportive services to those experiencing homelessness.

The federal funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Continuum of Care grants, will support 37 local homeless housing and service programs across the state. The funds will help both individuals and families, said U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, on Tuesday. Read more.

March 17, 2022

Despite unprecedented federal dollars, housing advocates say R.I. still isn’t designating enough funds to build, preserve units

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island needs more than 20,000 homes that low-income renters could afford, despite an unprecedented amount of cash available to help the state develop new units. The state has more than $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Congress and a huge state surplus, yet housing advocates say that not enough of that money is being dedicated toward housing.

Governor Dan McKee proposed a $250 million investment in housing and homelessness assistance using the recovery funds in his FY2023 budget this year. It’s the biggest chunk allocated from the ARPA funds, but only $90 million of that money will go toward “creating and preserving” about 1,500 units for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income (which is about $69,200 for a four-person household).

But the actual investment was still only about half of what advocates asked the McKee administration to allocate toward the problem.

“We have a lot of need,” Melina Lodge, the executive director of the Housing Network of Rhode Island, said on a call Wednesday night. “And the challenge when getting a once-in-a-lifetime investment is wondering: When will Rhode Island ever get this type of money from the federal government ever again? I don’t envy the government that has to make the decisions. Read more.

March 10, 2022

‘Redlining never really went away’: Black Rhode Islanders still face racism when buying a home

PROVIDENCE — Disparities in home ownership between Black people and people of all other races persist. In the US, more white, Asian, and Hispanic Americans have owned homes than Black Americans, according to a newly published report from researchers at Brown University called “The State of Black Rhode Island Homeownership.”

And the disparity is especially bad in Rhode Island. Overall home ownership in the Ocean State is about the same as in the US overall: 64 percent of all Americans owned a home in 2019, and 62 percent of all Rhode Islanders did.

The disparity becomes clear when the data is broken down by race. In the US, 73 percent of white Americans owned a home in 2019, compared to 42 percent of Black Americans. But in Rhode Island, 62 percent of all residents owned a home in 2019, compared to just 34 percent of Black Rhode Islanders, according to Dr. Akilah Dulin, a behavioral and social sciences professor and lead researcher on the report, which was paid for by the United Way of Rhode Island. Read more.

March 10, 2022

R.I. House unveils 11 bills to address housing crisis

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Representative June S. Speakman on March 10 unveiled a package of 11 bills to address Rhode Island’s house crisis.

The bills aim to streamline development, provide more complete and timely information about housing, and help cities and towns meet affordable housing goals.

“We need all types of housing,” Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said during a State House news conference. “We need mixed-use housing, single-family housing, multi-family housing, low- and moderate-income housing, public housing, affordable housing. We need more of a supply. We must end or eliminate the barriers to creation. This package which we have introduced makes a significant step in that direction.” Read more.

David O'Connor gives pizza to the residents of Operation Hunker Down. He decided to open up his own homeless shelter in the shuttered American Lithuanian Club, setting up mattresses in the large hall on the second floor of the brick building on Smith Street in Providence. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Feb. 15, 2022

As R.I.’s housing crisis becomes critical, private citizens are addressing it on their own

PROVIDENCE — David Gerard O’Connor had planned to turn the shuttered American Lithuanian Citizens Beneficial Club building on Smith Street into a community center, hosting events and welcoming back regulars. Instead, on a cold night in January, he opened the old building to five homeless people who had nowhere else to turn, letting them sleep on mattresses he’d placed on the function hall’s floor.

He dubbed the makeshift shelter Operation Hunker Down. Now, less than a month later, 35 to 45 people sleep there on any given night.

“I’ve seen a lot of these people around the neighborhood,” said O’Connor, a 2014 Providence College graduate. “No matter their circumstance, they are still human. They deserve a warm place to sleep at night.” Read more.

Robert "Birdie" Mills, 56 and originally from Woonsocket, sleeps in a section of the makeshift emergency shelter at Operation Hunker Down that hardly has any insulation. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Feb. 15, 2022

At Operation Hunker Down, life in a makeshift shelter brings hope and heartache

PROVIDENCE — “It was Jan. 11. I looked at the screen on my computer after teaching a class and saw that it was going to be 10 degrees outside,” said David Gerard O’Connor. He knew that people were sleeping outside, and mostly in encampments that were getting dismantled by the city and police. “I looked around and realized that I needed to do something.”

Volunteers keep Operation Hunker Down running, and they have faced hurdle after hurdle: None of them are paid, the shelter does not receive funding from the city or the state, at least one of them needs to be on premises at all times, and there are fewer than five people who volunteer consistently. Some of them are close to homelessness themselves.

Here are some of their stories. Read more.

Christina Cruz, 32 and her boyfriend, Jason (Jay) Goddard, 35, rest on their mattress at Operation Hunker Down in Providence. He works as a carpenter and he takes care of his girlfriend of 5 years. She is on disability and they both have substance abuse disorder. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Jan. 20, 2022

During a crisis, zoning laws are hindering construction of affordable housing units

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — This week, three young families finally moved into a renovated multi-family home trading years of housing insecurity for stability after aging out of the foster care system.

But every time Lisa Guillette walks into the building, just blocks away from the old McCoy stadium, she says she feels a little heartbroken over what could have been on the top floor. Read more.

Jan. 25, 2022

New report says RI’s property tax system is out of balance, hindering affordable housing construction, economic development

PROVIDENCE — Property taxes are the largest source of local revenue in Rhode Island, but yet, are causing imbalances in municipal services, like the construction of affordable housing, K-12 education, and economic development, according to a newly released report by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC).

The report, “A System Out of Balance: Property Taxation Across Rhode Island,” which was released Jan. 25, found there’s a striking difference among tax burdens of resident homeowners, nonresident homeowners, and businesses. Read more.

Jan. 23, 2022

R.I. nonprofits awarded $2m in federal funding to help the homeless

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — U.S. Senator Jack Reed announced that $2 million in federal funding is available to help Rhode Island charitable organizations assist people experiencing homelessness this winter.

Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, made the announcement about the new Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding with the United Way of Rhode Island on Friday.

The money can be used to supplement food and shelter programs run by local nonprofits and social service organizations.

About $1.25 million will be used in Providence County and the rest will be distributed across the state. Read more.

Jan. 10, 2022

R.I. launches $50 million homeowner assistance fund

PROVIDENCE — For Rhode Island-based homeowners struggling to make their mortgage payments, a new government assistance program may be able to help.

The governor’s office and Rhode Island delegation Jan. 10 announced a new $50 million program that will help provide financial assistance to eligible Rhode Island homeowners who have struggled to pay their mortgage payments or other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic.

The program, Homeowner Assistance Fund Rhode Island (HAF-RI), is designed to prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners that have experienced financial hardships. Read more.

Dec. 8, 2021

Crossroads R.I. receives nearly $500k to begin homelessness intervention

PROVIDENCE — The mayor and nonprofit stakeholders on Dec. 8 announced a citywide initiative to address homelessness and substance misuse for Providence’s most vulnerable residents, which will use $495,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan dollars.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, members of the city council, the Rhode Island Foundation, the Providence Foundation, and Crossroads Rhode Island will collaborate on a new mobile diversion program for Providence residents experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Through the new program, Crossroads will assist individuals living in places not meant for human habitation to either regain permanent housing or enter a shelter or transitional housing program.

Assistance will range from financial support for costs related to securing housing to referrals for mental and behavioral health supports. Read more.

Dec. 7, 2021

Senator Mendes and others have slept in tents outside the R.I. State House for a week

Senator Cynthia Mendes, who is running for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, alongside former secretary of state Matt Brown, who is running for governor, and a group activists pitched tents a week ago on the Smith Street side of the State House, sleeping outside to call attention to the plight of hundreds of unhoused Rhode Islanders.

And they want Governor Dan McKee and state leaders to take action.

“You feel vulnerable sleeping outside. While you’re unconscious, somebody can harm you, somebody could reach you, get to you, and it’s a tremendously vulnerable feeling that is really hard to describe unless you’ve experienced it yourself,” Mendes said.

In October, more than 570 Rhode Islanders slept in their cars or outside, and 156 were in households with children, which do not include situations of people fleeing domestic violence situations. Read more.

Rhode Island state Senator Cynthia Mendes, woke up from her sixth straight night of sleeping in a tent at the Rhode Island Statehouse. She and a group of people are sleeping in tents to call attention to the increasing number of unsheltered residents in Rhode Island. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Dec. 16, 2021

Small homes could make a big difference amid R.I. housing crisis

PROVIDENCE — In a pilot project, ONE Neighborhood Builders has completed five 750-square-foot ‘net-zero energy’ homes topped by solar panels in Olneyville.

The homes are topped by solar panels and were built in a South-facing arc to maximize solar production. Airtight and well insulated, the structures meet the “net-zero energy” standard, meaning they produce as much energy as they consume.

The two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom homes are being occupied by income-qualified buyers, with starting price of about $140,000. For example, two of the homes are reserved for families earning 80 percent of the area median income, meaning $52,400 for a family of two and $65,500 for a family of four. And they’re deed restricted, meaning they must be sold to other income-qualified buyers.

Sheridan Small Homes is a pilot project that aims to demonstrate “that it is economically feasible to build affordable housing to high sustainability standards and that people want to live in smaller homes,” ONE Neighborhood Builders said in a written case study of the project. Read more.

Jhanev Allen Butler lives in one of the new small homes that have been built in Providence's Olneyville neighborhood as part of a pilot project meant to show the long-term viability of "net-zero energy" affordable housing. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Dec. 1, 2021

R.I. approves nearly $31m for affordable housing, creating and preserving more than 600 units

The McKee administration’s Housing Resources Commission has approved nearly $31 million in funds for 23 affordable housing projects in Rhode Island. These funds will be used to produce and preserve more than 600 units of affordable housing in 13 cities and towns in the state, after it garnered approval from the state’s Housing Resources Commission.

This $31 million in funding is the largest round of awards made through the Building Homes Rhode Island (BHRI) program since the program’s inception in 2006, according to the governor’s office.

Christine Hunsinger, the chief strategy and innovation officer at Rhode Island Housing, said construction on some of the projects is already underway where additional funds were necessary to help pay for the rising costs of materials. Other projects won’t begin until sometime in 2022. Read more.

Nov. 30, 2021

Nearly 30 percent of renters in Rhode Island can’t keep up with their rent

PROVIDENCE — About 28 percent of renters in the Ocean State reported they could not keep up with their rent from Sept. 15 to Oct. 22, according to newly released data by Rhode Island Kids Count, slightly more than the one in every five renters in the US who reported that they could not pay their monthly rent during the peak of the pandemic.

And if a family is pushed out of their home or gets evicted, shelter is not always guaranteed in Rhode Island. Shelters are at capacity, and in Rhode Island people do not automatically have a right to it. As of Nov. 16, 1,013 Rhode Islanders were seeking shelter, and 45 percent of them were in families with children and 26 percent were children under the age of 18. Read more.

The homeless encampment on Fuller Street has been partially bulldozed leaving only one couple left living in their tent as of Thursday afternoon. Bruce Peabody who lived in the encampment walks through for one last time. He has been homeless since 2016 and will now be set up in a motel. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Nov. 29, 2021

Schools receive grants to support homeless students in Rhode Island

Eight school districts in Rhode Island will receive federal funds to support homeless students.

Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced that more than $336,000 in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) sub-grants have been distributed to the public school districts in Central Falls, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket.

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is the centerpiece of federal legislation related to the education of children who are unhoused in the US. It was reauthorized by Title IX in December 2015. Read more.

Nov. 24, 2021

After fighting addiction, abuse and homelessness, three women and their children find hope – and a home

Stephanie Lafleur, 37, put herself through treatment centers and social services programs, and slept in homeless shelters. When her time at one long-term treatment program was coming to an end, though, she and her son needed a place to go or else they’d end back up on the streets. She was connected to House of Hope, a non-profit, community development corporation, and moved into her own apartment at Rockville Mill last November.

The building was previously vacant and in receivership until Marathon Construction purchased and rehabbed it for housing. Marathon, a Boston-based developer identified House of Hope as a service provider and brought them into the project. Lafleur was one of the first residents to move in about a year ago, with her son, who will be 4 in March. And she’s now nearly three years clean.

The building that Lafleur and her son are living in has 12 other units filled with families who had previously been couch surfing or living in cars, shelters, or on the streets. The House of Hope program comes with wrap-around services to help the families become stable mentally and physically, offering help with transportation and support for children in school. Read more.

Stephanie Lafleur playing basketball with her son, Devin LaFleur, 3, in their apartment Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Nov. 22, 2021

From her view as lieutenant governor, housing policy changes are needed country-wide

PROVIDENCE — When Sabina Matos transitioned from president of the Providence City Council to lieutenant governor in early April, she promised to prioritize affordable housing.

She told the Globe at the time that while Providence had an abundance of high-end and luxury apartments, it was becoming harder for teachers, police officers, and other working class residents to stay in the capital city. Since visiting all 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island, she said it’s an issue across the state, not just in Providence.

Matos is advocating for changes on the federal level so that “unhoused” people under a wider variety of circumstances can receive government assistance, not just those who fall under HUD’s current definition of “homelessness.”

“I’m using every opportunity I have to contact any representative from any state so I can talk about this and why we need to advocate together for changes,” she said.

At the end of the month, Matos will attend the Conference of Lieutenant Governors and plans to address the issue with her colleagues. Read more.

Nov. 18, 2021

‘Locked out’: Poor Rhode Islanders face unnecessary barriers to subsidized housing, study says

PROVIDENCE — People trying to get federally subsidized housing in Rhode Island face rules around criminal records, alcohol use, tenant histories, and credit that go well beyond the guidelines laid out in federal law.

That’s according to a study by Boston University School of Social Work doctoral candidate Megan Smith and associate professor Thomas Byrne, published earlier this year in the journal Housing Policy Debate and titled “Locked Out: The Systematic Exclusion of Poor Renters From Federally Subsidized Housing.”

Smith and Byrne’s team looked at 293 federally subsidized housing providers in Rhode Island. They include project-based rental assistance developments, which are private developments that receive federal subsidies, and public housing authorities.

Only 25 percent of people eligible for subsidized housing actually get it, according to a 2017 study they cite. That’s bound up in problems with housing supply, but these restrictions don’t help. Read more.

Nov. 11, 2021

Advocate: R.I. leaders are sitting on federal funds as homelessness crisis intensifies

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee and General Assembly leaders are sitting on millions in federal funds and displaying none of urgency required as the state’s homelessness crisis worsens and winter approaches, an advocate said on the Rhode Island Report podcast.

Professor Eric Hirsch, a Providence College urban sociologist who has been advocating for the state’s homeless population since 1990, said he has never seen so many people living outdoors as Rhode Island reels from the pandemic, housing costs skyrocket, and shelter waiting lists grow longer by the day.

Hirsch, who chairs the state’s Homeless Management Information System Steering Committee, called for the governor to declare a state of emergency and to get state department heads involved in finding solutions. Read more.

Nov. 3, 2021

Governor McKee pledges $5m to shelter the homeless this winter

Rhode Island is earmarking $5 million for the creation of 275 additional beds for people dealing with homelessness, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Nov. 3.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said the spending could go toward investments in existing shelters to provide more “food services and other support services and staffing to carry out the work.”

The money will be distributed by state’s housing offices to organizations already working with people without permanent shelter, such as Crossroads RI. Read more.

Oct. 31, 2021

Providence removes West End encampment days earlier than planned

PROVIDENCE — Days before the Nov. 1 deadline that it had imposed for people to leave, the city removed a West End homeless encampment, heading off a potential confrontation but angering service providers.

The site is partially owned by a company planning to redevelop it, and the Providence Redevelopment Agency. The part owned by the city agency will eventually be part of the development, which will include housing, renovating and repurposing a nearby mill, and parking.

At its peak, around 15 people were living in the encampment, which started sometime in late spring. After the city told people they had to leave in early June, Mayor Jorge Elorza pledged that the city would not remove the encampment until they had short-term and mid-term solutions, and progress toward a long-term solution. Read more.

Days before the Nov. 1 deadline for people living there to leave, the city on Oct. 28 removed a homeless encampment on Providence’s West End, moving tents into storage and erecting new fence around the site. Brian Amaral

Oct. 29. 2021

They aged out of the R.I. foster care system, and are struggling to find stable housing

PROVIDENCE — Youth aging out of the foster care system are especially vulnerable to experiencing homelessness and often forgotten, said Lisa Guillette, the executive director of Foster Forward, a nonprofit that helps empower those who have been impacted by foster care. Their clients are typically between 18 and 26.

About 20,000 youth 18 to 21 across the country age out of foster care annually, which means the state was not able to find an adoptive family or reunify them with their biological family.

The cost of housing, experts say, is why more than 660 people were living outdoors in September in Rhode Island. More than 3,500 children lived in foster families or other non-relative heads of household, according to the 2021 Rhode Island Kids Count Fact Book. Another 700 lived in group homes.

At Foster Forward’s East Providence headquarters, “drop ins” are offered three times a week, where kids can come by, charge their phone, get a hot meal, do laundry, and get support services such as help filling out housing and Section 8 applications. Read more.

Oct. 22, 2021

With winter closing in, R.I. homelessness crisis keeps getting worse

The homelessness crisis in Rhode Island is worse now than it has ever been, service providers say. Demand for services is up, but the supply hasn’t risen fast enough to meet the enormous challenge. At the same time, the state has $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds available for use — but no apparent urgency to use it.

Service providers like Sara Melucci, the manager of outreach programs for House of Hope, are frustrated by the pace of progress.

This comes at a time when the state has $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding sitting in the bank. Governor Dan McKee has laid out plans for an initial down payment of 10 percent, which would include housing relief. McKee wants the money out the door by the end of the year. That’s more urgency than the General Assembly has shown, but to service providers, it’s not nearly fast enough. Read more.

Oct. 21, 2021

She took her daughter and ran from an abusive relationship. Now they’re homeless

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Elizabeth finally left the man she spent the last 13 years with one Saturday in June. Despite her dedication, her ex’s controlling behavior got worse.

But because she’s been on Social Security Disability Insurance for the last two years, on a fixed income of $560 each month, she hasn’t had enough to get an apartment or even change the oil in her old Jeep. She gets food stamps to help put dinner on the table, but money is tight.

Elizabeth and her daughter stayed in a hotel through a temporary program paid for by the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. But that program ended after 20 days, and they had to turn to a friend and double up in his tiny, one-bedroom apartment in Cumberland. She and her daughter live in the bedroom and he sleeps on the couch.

Vanessa Volz, executive director of Sojourner House, said even before the pandemic the organization didn’t have the capacity in its shelters and units.

The situation is similar at the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, or RICADV. According to the Domestic Violence Counts Report for Rhode Island, which is compiled by the National Network to End Domestic Violence, on a single day last September, there were 584 victims served in one day, looking for refuge in emergency shelters, transitional housing, counseling, legal advocacy, and children’s support groups. Read more.

Elizabeth took her daughter one Saturday and left her abusive partner of the last 13 years. She thought she was taking herself and her child out of a dangerous situation, but now she's doubling up with an older male friend, staying in his one-bedroom apartment with her daughter as her friend is sleeping on the couch.SUZANNE KREITER/GLOBE STAFF Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Oct. 20, 2021

City orders Providence homeless encampment to vacate by Nov. 1

PROVIDENCE — Public safety officials on Oct. 20 delivered a notice to a West End homeless encampment telling them they had to vacate by Nov. 1, sparking criticism from some advocates for homeless people but relief from the councilwoman representing the area.

The notice told people who are there that possessions left on site would be removed and stored for 30 days, and that city services including trash removal and portable toilets would end after Nov. 1. The notice encouraged people to call the Coalition to End Homelessness for assistance and shelter placement. Read more.

Carmen Vargas walks past a mountain of belongings including clothes and tents, as she walks back to he tent that she has lived in for 8 months. She does not know where she will live now, she said. The homeless encampment on Fuller Street in Providence has been partially bulldozed, leaving only one couple left living in their tent as of Oct. 21, 2021. JOHN TLUMACKI/GLOBE STAFF John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Oct. 20, 2021

Advocates help raise money for R.I. family struggling to avoid homelessness after eviction

WARWICK, R.I. — Donna Wood and her four children, including a 15-month old with serious disabilities, were evicted from their home in West Warwick earlier this year and are currently living in a hotel in Warwick. After their struggles were documented in The Boston Globe, advocates are helping Wood get back on her feet.

They helped her set up a GoFundMe account, which has already raised more than $5,000 toward her $25,000 goal, Wood said.

Wood and her children — who are 20, 15, 11, and 1 years old— are sharing a single hotel room, which has been paid for by a program through the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, but will be forced to leave when the program ends for her on Oct. 31.

Wood is the sole caretaker and provider for her 15-month-old son, Corey, who was diagnosed with infantile spasms, optic nerve hypoplasia, encephalomalacia, and global developmental delays. Read more.

Donna Wood’s 15 month-old son, Corey, looks up as he lays on the bed inside the hotel room where the family is currently staying while she runs across the room to grab her phone so that she can call the Pediatrician. JESSICA RINALDI/GLOBE STAFF Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Oct. 7, 2021

McKee unveils plan to use $113m of Rhode Island’s ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee unveiled plans Oct. 7 to spend 10 percent of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion in American Rescue Plan by investing in small businesses, child care, and housing. His budget amendment, he said, was a “down payment” on Rhode Island’s economic comeback.

His plan included approximately $32 million to go towards Rhode Island’s small businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKee’s plan invests $15 million to incentivize the development and renovation of affordable housing. It would be targeted at assisting individuals with an income below 80 percent of area median income, according to McKee’s budget. And $12 million would go toward investing in property acquisition grants that would be administered by Rhode Island Housing.

About $1.5 million would invest in housing stability and mental health services for families and individuals experiencing homelessness and $500,000 would go toward temporary contract staffing support for the Office of Housing and Community Development. McKee also proposed that $500,000 to be allocated toward broadband coordination. Read more.

Sept. 23, 2021

Advocates call on R.I. to use $500m of federal dollars on housing

A group of Rhode Island housing organizations are calling on the state to use nearly half of its federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to fix the state’s housing crisis.

In a newly published report, advocates requested the use $500 million of the state’s $1.1 billion ARPA funds to be allocated to affordable housing. The advocates called for $350 million to go toward producing, protecting, and preserving affordable homes statewide; $60 million to go toward housing access and stability statewide; and $90 million to support municipalities and the state in creating and preserving “safe and healthy homes.”

The advocates called for clear results to be produced by 2030, including at least 1,800 new deed-restricted homes for low-income households and to decrease the homeownership rate disparity between BIPOC communities and white communities. Read more.

June 11, 2021

Elorza visits homeless encampment in Providence, pledges compassionate solution

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Jorge Elorza on June 11 visited the encampment on Wilson Street in the city’s west end and pledged to come up with a compassionate solution to a difficult problem.

Police had handed out notices June 9 that told people they had to leave within 48 hours or be subject to civil or criminal penalties. Two days later, though, Elorza rejected the notion that the city would call in the cops or bring in bulldozers.

About 15 people are at the encampment, which has prompted complaints from neighbors — but support from them, too.

Outreach workers say there are no other options in Rhode Island’s temporary or long-term shelter system right now. There are more than 600 people on shelter waiting lists right now. Homelessness has increased in the last year, with more people living outside, in cars and in other places not fit for human habitation. Read more.

June 10, 2021

Providence orders homeless people to leave encampment in the West End

PROVIDENCE — City officials are attempting to oust about 15 people living in tents on a vacant lot in the West End, with police giving them 48 hours to clear out or face civil and criminal prosecution.

Benjamin N. Smith, a spokesman for Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, said, “The current situation at the encampment along Wilson Street is unsafe for the people living there. The city is working with social service providers to offer them safe, stable shelter and additional resources.”

House of Hope executive director Laura Jaworski said busting up encampments is counterproductive, sapping the energy of service providers without doing anything to address the root causes. “It sets us back,” she said. “It’s a short-sighted win.” Read more.

Diumila "Matilda" Almonte stands next to the tent where she has been living on a vacant lot in the West End of Providence. EDWARD FITZPATRICK Edward Fitzpatrick

May 19, 2021

Sojourner House is getting into the housing business in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Finding housing for survivors of abuse was a struggle before the pandemic hit.

There was already so much demand that Sojourner House had stopped keeping a waiting list for the 126 apartments it leases for people who’ve escaped domestic violence, sexual abuse, or trafficking.

Vanessa Volz, executive director of Sojourner House, said the nonprofit got more desperate calls from people seeking help escaping to a safe place — and those who had places to live were struggling to keep them.

The agency has three emergency shelters, with 23 beds, intended to help people in the immediacy of leaving an abusive situation. They can end up staying for months, because there is nowhere else for them to go, Volz said.

Sojourner House is seeking to buy its own properties for long-term homes for victims, by applying for funds in the American Rescue Plan and US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The board of directors recently approved of Sojourner House becoming a full-scale housing agency and developer, and have all of its services integrated. Read more.

Sojourner House executive director Vanessa Volz, left, with Emma, a survivor of domestic violence who connected with the organization for help years ago. JOHN TLUMACKI/GLOBE STAFF John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

May 19, 2021

Rhode Island’s housing market is on fire

There are only five ZIP codes (out of 74) in the entire state where it would take two or months months to sell off the inventory of homes available, according to new data from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. A normal market would be between four and six months of inventory, which means we’re in an extreme seller’s market.

The median sales price for single-family Rhode Island homes in April was at an all-time high of $349,000, and the median price on multi-family homes was $355,000.

If you are house hunting, here’s a look at the five communities with the most homes available — that is, where it might take more than two months to sell the inventory — as of May 10. Read more.

April 29, 2021

‘We have clearly reached a crisis’: House Speaker Shekarchi makes housing his priority

PROVIDENCE — New House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi is putting the power of his position behind a new priority: housing.

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, has introduced a package of seven housing bills, and some are starting to become law.

On April 19, Governor Daniel J. McKee signed a bill into law prohibiting landlords from refusing to rent to people with government housing vouchers. Other bills would create a high-level “housing czar” position within state government and allow cities and towns to count “tiny homes” as affordable housing.

In an interview, Shekarchi said housing isn’t just his priority; he said many legislators are focused on this issue because Rhode Island’s housing situation is so dire. Read more.

April 14, 2021

Sabina Matos to focus on increasing affordable housing in Rhode Island

After being sworn in at the State House on April 14, Sabina Matos said she plans to make housing a statewide priority.

“One of the challenges that we have in Providence is that you can find housing for the high end, but if we want our teachers and police officers to live in the city, we need have housing available to them,” she said.

Matos, 47, who was born in the Dominican Republic and came to the United States in 1994. She stepped down as president of the Providence City Council before being sworn in as Rhode Island’s 70th lieutenant governor — the first person of color to hold that position. Read more.

Feb. 25, 2021

R.I. wants to borrow $65m for affordable housing. Advocates say it’s a start, but not a solution

PROVIDENCE — On March 2, voters around Rhode Island will go to the polls to vote in a special election to approve a few different state borrowing proposals. One of the questions will ask voters if they want the state to borrow $65 million for affordable housing and community development. The money would fund things like low-income rental developments, new homes to sell to working-class people, and renovations for abandoned properties.

These questions usually pass without much fuss. There have been three affordable housing ballot questions since 2006, all of them OK’ed by Rhode Island voters. This one will be the biggest yet by dollar amount after Governor Gina Raimondo upped the amount of the request in the midst of the pandemic. Read more.

Jan. 26, 2021

Developer buys former Memorial Hospital property in Pawtucket, plans housing for R.I. veterans

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Almost two years after a purchase-and-sale agreement was signed for the former Memorial Hospital property, Lockwood Development Partners announced Jan. 26 that it has closed a deal with Care New England Health System.

Lockwood, a New York City developer, confirmed it’s collaborating with Veteran Services USA to transform the vacant site into a housing complex for the state’s aging veterans.

The plan for the Brewster Street site includes a 390,000-square-foot campus with more than 200 apartments prioritized for senior veterans, an adult day health care facility for therapy and other social services, a career training and education program for new veterans reskilling or upskilling for the civilian workforce, as well as medical and lab space to address the veterans’ and surrounding community’s health needs.

The project is expected to cost $70 million and create up to 500 jobs during construction and 60 permanent jobs, according to Mayor Donald R. Grebien’s office. Read more.