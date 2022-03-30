It’s gun week at the Rhode Island State House

Get ready to hear a lot about guns at the Rhode Island State House for the rest of the week.
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday and the Senate Judiciary Committee will follow on Thursday at 3 p.m. to hear from both gun safety advocates and 2nd Amendment rights supporters pushing lawmakers to pass more than two dozen bills that run the gamut from banning high-capacity ammunition magazines to allowing people with concealed carry permits in other states to carry their firearms in Rhode Island.
You can expect long days in both committees on Wednesday and Thursday.
Advertisement
It’s unclear if any of the proposed bills have enough support in both Democratic-led chambers and the governor’s office to win passage, but here are a few bills worth keeping an eye on.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony on the annual proposal to ban so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines on Thursday. The Providence Journal reports that the House Judiciary Committee didn’t include those two bills on its agenda because they are being carried over from last year.
- Attorney General Peter Neronha is asking lawmakers to approve a bill that would disqualify anyone who has been convicted of possession of a firearm without a license from purchasing or possessing one legally.
- This bill would require college campus police officers to carry firearms.
- One piece of legislation would raise the legal age for buying ammunition from 18 to 21, while another would require background checks for the purchase of ammunition.
- There are several police training-related bills, including one that would increase the minimum number of rounds fired during training from 100 to 300 and another that would require officers to qualify in the use of firearms at night and daylight twice per year.
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.