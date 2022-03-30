It’s gun week at the Rhode Island State House

Get ready to hear a lot about guns at the Rhode Island State House for the rest of the week.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday and the Senate Judiciary Committee will follow on Thursday at 3 p.m. to hear from both gun safety advocates and 2nd Amendment rights supporters pushing lawmakers to pass more than two dozen bills that run the gamut from banning high-capacity ammunition magazines to allowing people with concealed carry permits in other states to carry their firearms in Rhode Island.

You can expect long days in both committees on Wednesday and Thursday.