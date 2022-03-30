Massive blaze at potato processing plant in Maine ruled accidental, officials say

“The [state fire marshal’s office] is unable to determine if the cause of the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of leftover food, or caused by a mechanical issue,” said the statement from the city of Belfast. The fire was ruled accidental, officials said.

The March 24 blaze at the Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant in Belfast destroyed the structure, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials in Belfast, Maine, announced Wednesday that the state fire marshal’s office has completed an investigation into a fire that destroyed a potato processing plant last week, but a cause was not determined due to “extensive damage,” city officials said.

The fire started near a fryolator, which was located next to a conveyor belt, according to the statement.

“The fire then spread directly into the exhaust venting system that exits through the roof and extended into the void space between the ceiling and the roof,” city officials said. “This area was located above the fire suppression system, allowing the fire to extending into the rest of the building rapidly.”

The building was described as “a mix construction-built facility, meaning it consisted of masonry, steel and wood frame construction,” according to the statement.

An eight-person cleaning crew tried to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful, said Shannon Moss, the public information officer for Maine Department of Safety, in a telephone interview. The cleaning crew pulled the fire alarm and evacuated, Moss said.

No ammonia or other chemicals were released, a city official told the Globe on Thursday.

Penobscot McCrum officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

About 138 people work at the plant, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Penobscot McCrum plants, grows, and processes Maine potatoes to be sold as frozen products, according to the company’s website.

“This family enterprise is five generations strong with a singular focus of providing the finest frozen potato specialty products on the market today,” the website reads. The McCrum family has been operating a potato farm in northern Maine since 1886.

Belfast Fire Chief Patrick Richards said there were more than 60 first responders on the scene.

“Given the size of this property, the rapid spread of the fire and imminent threat of hazardous materials, we are so fortunate that all the employees were accounted for early and safe,” Richards said. “Control and extinguishment of this fire was certainly a team effort and I am grateful for all the Mutual Aid and support that the Belfast Fire Department received throughout this incident.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

