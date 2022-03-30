Mayor Wu to speak at UMass Boston, Bunker Hill commencements

Wu, who in November became the first woman and first Asian American elected mayor of Boston, said she “excited” to be welcoming the next generation of UMass Boston’s graduates.

The Class of 2022 graduation will be held for the first time at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Approximately 3,900 undergraduates, graduate, and doctoral students will be honored.

Mayor Michelle Wu will deliver the keynote address at UMass Boston’s 54th commencement ceremony on May 27, the college said Wednesday.

“This is an exciting time to be entering the workforce in Boston, and I’m honored to offer Boston’s gratitude and excitement for this next generation of changemakers,” Wu said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Our college students have invested their time, talent, and energy in weathering the many challenges of this pandemic; we are lucky to have this incredible group of young people bringing that same energy to making our city, and our country, a better place for all of us,” she said.

Wu will join a long list of previous commencement speakers at UMass Boston that includes President Barack Obama, journalist Tim Russert, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, journalist Emily Rooney, and author David McCullough.

“It is a privilege and an honor to have Mayor Wu address our graduates,” UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco said. “It is also fitting in that Mayor Wu shares with so many of our students the immigrant experience, the value of diversity, and the commitment to effect positive change in our society. We look forward to welcoming her to Boston’s public research university.”

UMass Boston is the only public research university in Boston and the third-largest campus in the five-campus University of Massachusetts system.

Wu is also scheduled to addressed the class of 2022 at Bunker Hill Community College’s 48th Commencement exercises May 26. Bunker Hill is the largest community college in Massachusetts, with an enrollment of about 18,000 students.

Advertisement

“Mayor Wu is a fierce advocate in the movement for equity and justice – a leader that has been steadfast in her commitment to keep the voices of those most marginalized at the center of policy decisions,” Pam Y. Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College, said in a statement. “She has been a trailblazer in our city and I think of no better place to host her first commencement address as mayor than BHCC.’'

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.