New online database from Mass. General, Brigham and Women’s hospital researchers will aid in treating migraines

Enter the team from the two Boston hospitals, which analyzed human and mouse TG to profile, at “single cell resolution,” the genes expressed in each TG cell type.

The statement said migraines and related headaches are caused by activity in a part of the nervous system known as the trigeminal ganglion, or TG, though it remains unclear which genes and cell types are to blame.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital have published an online database of human and mouse brain tissue analysis aimed at helping scientists develop better treatments for migraine headaches and facial pain, the institutions said Monday in a joint statement.

Their work, published in the journal Neuron, will help researchers craft more effective pain treatments by selectively targeting certain genes and cells, the statement said. Data from the atlas is also publicly available online, the statement said.

Researchers also believe the findings could spark new investigations into the molecular basis of different types of conditions, such as tooth pain, per the statement. The data may also shed light on treating head pain beyond migraines, such as post-concussive headaches or cluster headaches, the statement said.

“Very few pain therapeutics have made it to the clinic, despite strong efficacy in animal models, so our goal was to analyze human tissue to look for new targets for headache and facial pain treatment,” said Dr. William Renthal, of the Brigham’s Department of Neurology, in the statement.

“We now have an atlas of the genes that are expressed in each of the cell types in the TG — the key relay center for migraine and facial pain — and we are now using this tool to identify potential therapeutic targets that are selectively expressed in cell types that drive head pain,” Renthal said. “We believe this will lead to more precise medicine without as many side effects.”

Another study author, Dr. Jochen K. Lennerz of Mass. General’s Center for Integrated Diagnostics in its Department of Pathology, said in the statement that analyzing mouse and human TG samples was critically important.

“A major value of this study is that it wasn’t limited to one specific cell-type or branch of the trigeminal ganglion,” said Lennerz, whose lab performed the tissue-harvesting necessary to extract TG. “We included all of the cells that make up the TG. This was a very holistic approach which has resulted in an amazing compendium that researchers can look at from all perspectives and specialties. It may not only be neurons we are looking for when identifying biomolecules as therapeutic targets.”

The statement said researchers plan to improve their current atlas by sequencing more human tissues and hope the atlas can aid in the development of better pain therapeutics by targeting specific cells they’ve identified.





