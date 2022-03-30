New York doctor arraigned for allegedly taking lewd photos of women in front of Newbury Street store in Boston

No cash bail was set for DeTeso, who wasn’t in custody and who attended the arraignment via Zoom. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment following the brief hearing.

Dr. Damon DeTeso, 49, appeared virtually in Boston Municipal Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him on 21 misdemeanor counts of photographing someone’s sexual or intimate parts without consent, and 15 additional misdemeanor counts of trying to do the same, according to legal filings.

A doctor living in New York state was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly photographing dozens of unsuspecting women in a lewd manner as they walked on Newbury Street in Boston near a high-end clothing store in September.

“The facts alleged here are that Mr. DeTeso was sitting in front of that Anthropologie store [on Newbury] with a backpack placed next to him, with the phone sticking out of that backpack, allowing unsuspecting females to walk over that backpack, allowing that iPhone to capture images as they crossed over this bag,” said Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Nucci during the hearing.

Nucci said prosecutors weren’t seeking any type of cash bail owing to DeTeso’s lack of any prior criminal record, though he did request an order, ultimately granted, for DeTeso to stay away from the Anthropologie store “as well as Boston properties in general” except for lawyer meetings and future court appearances.

The prosecutor didn’t detail during the hearing how authorities initially became aware of DeTeso’s alleged illicit photography. Prosecutors said the illicit photos were allegedly taken in front of the store on Sept. 21.

DeTeso’s attorney, Philip A. Tracy Jr., didn’t address the allegations during the hearing.

The next hearing in the case is slated for May 25.

DeTeso was listed Wednesday on the website for Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. as an imaging and radiology specialist based at Millennium Medical Imaging located at the hospital. Requests for comment were sent Wednesday morning to Millennium and to a hospital spokesperson.

DeTeso attended medical school at UMass before doing his residency at Tufts Medical Center, according to his biography posted to the hospital site.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.