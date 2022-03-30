Newton DPW yard waste pickup starts April 11

Newton’s Department of Public Works will begin its curbside yard waste pickup season starting Monday, April 11, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Yard waste is scheduled for pickup on the same day as trash and recycling. The city is switching from using an outside contractor to its own public works department in order to improve the service and save money, Fuller said.

The city’s previous contractor has faced disruptions with service for the past several years, she said, and it couldn’t guarantee that there would be improvements this year.