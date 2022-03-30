fb-pixel Skip to main content
Newton DPW yard waste pickup starts April 11

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated March 30, 2022, 12 minutes ago

Newton’s Department of Public Works will begin its curbside yard waste pickup season starting Monday, April 11, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Yard waste is scheduled for pickup on the same day as trash and recycling. The city is switching from using an outside contractor to its own public works department in order to improve the service and save money, Fuller said.

The city’s previous contractor has faced disruptions with service for the past several years, she said, and it couldn’t guarantee that there would be improvements this year.

“We know it will take some time for the new DPW yard waste collection team to be fully trained on operations and routes,” Fuller said. “While you clear out your flower beds and clean up lingering leaves, please understand that there may be some hiccups during the start-up period for our in-house operation.”

There are no changes in trash and recycling collection, Fuller said.

