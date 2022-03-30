Newton joins MBTA Youth Pass program offering lower fares to eligible young people

The city of Newton has joined the MBTA’s Youth Pass program, which provides eligible young people with affordable transit access.
The MBTA’s Youth Pass offers eligible young adults the opportunity to purchase roughly 50 percent reduced one-way fares, or $30-per-month LinkPasses for bus and subway lines and Commuter Rail service. Passes can be purchased from MBTA fare vending machines, the CharlieCard Store, and retail sales locations.
Young adults are eligible for the program if they are between the ages of 18 and 25, and enrolled in an alternative education program like a high school equivalency degree program; job training or professional development program; or a benefit program like MassHealth, the statement said.
Adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17 who are not enrolled in middle or high school also may be eligible for the program.
College and university students may be eligible for an MBTA semester pass, the agency said. Students enrolled at middle and high schools may receive a Student CharlieCard through their school.
Eligible young people living in Newton interested in applying for the reduced fare program should complete the online application available at mbta.com/youthpass/apply. Approved applicants will receive their cards in the mail.
Other participating communities include Arlington, Attleboro, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lexington, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Wakefield, Watertown, and Worcester.
For more information about the program in Newton, visit newtonma.gov/MBTAYouthPass.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.