No bail for Lynn boy, 14, who allegedly stabbed teen in Saugus last week; victim still hospitalized

A 14-year-old Lynn boy was held without bail Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another teen last week in Saugus who remains hospitalized, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.
Blodgett’s office in a statement said the defendant, who wasn’t named because of his age, was arraigned Tuesday in Lynn Juvenile Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, stemming from the attack that occurred on the afternoon of March 24 near Raddin Terrace in Saugus.
A plea of not delinquent, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty, was entered on the youth’s behalf, and he was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.
“Responding officers located a 15-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds,” the statement said. “He was treated at the scene and transported to a Boston hospital, where he remains.”
The victim wasn’t identified by name.
Authorities said police were called shortly before 4 p.m. to Saugus Center, where a business reported that a stabbing had just taken place nearby.
“The matter remains under investigation by the Saugus Police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit with assistance from the Lynn Police,” the statement said.
Officials have said previously that they don’t believe the attack was random. Further information on a possible motive wasn’t immediately available.
