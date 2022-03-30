No bail for Lynn boy, 14, who allegedly stabbed teen in Saugus last week; victim still hospitalized

A 14-year-old Lynn boy was held without bail Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another teen last week in Saugus who remains hospitalized, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.

Blodgett’s office in a statement said the defendant, who wasn’t named because of his age, was arraigned Tuesday in Lynn Juvenile Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, stemming from the attack that occurred on the afternoon of March 24 near Raddin Terrace in Saugus.

A plea of not delinquent, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty, was entered on the youth’s behalf, and he was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.