One person flown to Boston hospital after Millis crash

One person was flown to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after they became trapped in their car following a crash in Millis, police said.
Police and fire officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Middlesex Street and found one person trapped in their vehicle, police wrote in a statement posted to Facebook just before 11 p.m. Firefighters worked quickly to extricate the person from the vehicle, the statement said.
The person was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter, police said. Two other people were treated at the scene of the crash, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
