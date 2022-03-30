fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person flown to Boston hospital after Millis crash

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated March 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
The scene of a Wednesday night crash on Middlesex Street in Millis.Millis Police

One person was flown to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after they became trapped in their car following a crash in Millis, police said.

Police and fire officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Middlesex Street and found one person trapped in their vehicle, police wrote in a statement posted to Facebook just before 11 p.m. Firefighters worked quickly to extricate the person from the vehicle, the statement said.

The person was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter, police said. Two other people were treated at the scene of the crash, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.

