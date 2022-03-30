fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person hospitalized in Hanover crash involving postal truck

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 30, 2022, 27 minutes ago

One person was hospitalized after a car crash involving a United States Postal Service truck in Hanover Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Two people were evaluated at the scene and one was then transported to a local trauma center, Hanover fire said on Twitter at 3:46 p.m..

The two-car crash occurred in the area of 603 Broadway, the fire department said.

Hanover police and fire and the United States Postal Service could not be reached Wednesday evening.

The crash is under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video