One person hospitalized in Hanover crash involving postal truck

One person was hospitalized after a car crash involving a United States Postal Service truck in Hanover Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Two people were evaluated at the scene and one was then transported to a local trauma center, Hanover fire said on Twitter at 3:46 p.m..
The two-car crash occurred in the area of 603 Broadway, the fire department said.
Hanover police and fire and the United States Postal Service could not be reached Wednesday evening.
The crash is under investigation.
#HFD Engine-7 & Ambulance-3 are working a two car MVC accident in the area of 603 Broadway. Two patients evaluated on scene, one has been transported to an area trauma center. Accident is under investigation, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4StjaKjqFA— Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) March 30, 2022
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.