Pedestrian struck by car on Route 1 in Newburyport flown to Boston hospital

A pedestrian was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter after he was struck by a car on Route 1 in Newburyport Wednesday evening, officials said.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries after being struck by a 2017 Acura RDX on Route 1 near Hill Street, police and fire said in a joint statement.