fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck by car on Route 1 in Newburyport flown to Boston hospital

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 30, 2022, 59 minutes ago

A pedestrian was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter after he was struck by a car on Route 1 in Newburyport Wednesday evening, officials said.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 7:30 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries after being struck by a 2017 Acura RDX on Route 1 near Hill Street, police and fire said in a joint statement.

The man was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, the statement said. The driver stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video