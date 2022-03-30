Plainville gets $1.5 million in federal funds to expand water system

Plainvlle is getting some federal help in meeting its drinking water needs.

The $1.2 trillion omnibus spending bill recently signed into law by President Joe Biden includes $1.5 million to support Plainville’s water system expansion project.

Town officials said the funding was secured through the appropriations process by US Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat whose district includes Plainville. The town will use the funds to drill a new well and construct a new water pumping station to serve it.