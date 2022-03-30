Plainville gets $1.5 million in federal funds to expand water system

Plainvlle is getting some federal help in meeting its drinking water needs.
The $1.2 trillion omnibus spending bill recently signed into law by President Joe Biden includes $1.5 million to support Plainville’s water system expansion project.
Town officials said the funding was secured through the appropriations process by US Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Newton Democrat whose district includes Plainville. The town will use the funds to drill a new well and construct a new water pumping station to serve it.
Through those upgrades, Plainville’s water treatment plant will be expanded to twice its existing capacity, enabling the town to meet its current and future water demand. With the expansion, planned residential and commercial developments can proceed, officials said.
“As Plainville continues to grow, the demand for drinking water is growing and the town is addressing the current and future needs through the expansion of our water system,” Select Board chair Brian Kelly said in a statement.
