Plymouth to host talk on refugee resettlement

In addition to her volunteer work Sibley is also the vice-chair for Plymouth’s No Place for Hate committee, a co-sponsor along with the Plymouth League of Women Voters of the town’s free educational forum “Refugees and Resettlement: a Local Perspective.” The forum will take place on Thursday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall of Plymouth’s town hall, located at 26 Court St.

Sara Sibley welcomes incoming refugees at Logan Airport and drives them to their new home in Plymouth. She provides rides to local workplaces when needed, sometimes at 11 p.m. for a late shift, and also transportation to libraries, cultural programs, and “down to the Plymouth waterfront for dinner and a walk.”

Mary Truong, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Refugees and Immigrants, will speak on refugee resettlement at a forum in Plymouth on April 7.

The event’s principal speaker is Mary Truong, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Refugees and Immigrants, who will provide a broad outline of refugee resettlement in the state. Truong and her family came to the United States as part of an emergency exodus from South Vietnam in 1975. She was appointed to her office by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2015.

At a time when Russia’s war on Ukraine has created a new refugee crisis, Truong will discuss the different categories of new arrivals from other countries – evacuee, asylum seeker, migrant – and discuss how her agency supports new Americans and works with resettlement agencies.

One of the forum’s goals, Sibley said, is to explain the differences between various kinds of legal status. Refugees are cleared for entry and residence in the United States outside the country’s borders, a federal process that often takes many years. Some have waited as long as 11 years in a refugee camp, she said, having fled wars and rebellions in their own countries. America recently asked Uganda to host 2,000 Afghan refugees.

Asylum seekers present themselves at American borders, particularly the country’s Southern border, and make their case for their need of protection there.

Once refugees are resettled in the United States, regional volunteer teams provide help with their resettlement and basic needs. A member of the team that helps refugees in Plymouth, Sagamore, Centerville, and other southeastern Massachusetts communities, Sibley cited the need for transportation to work, library classes, medical appointments (locally, and in Boston), and to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices for biometrics.

Volunteer efforts have expanded in the last three years, she said, in part because of the number of Afghan refugees seeking resettlement.

The “Refugee and Resettlement” forum’s second speaker is Catholic Charities volunteer Steve Schrader, who leads the volunteer organization called Southeast Massachusetts People Organized to Welcome Immigrants and Refugees (POWIR) Team, of which Sibley is a member. The team includes members of various religious organizations and other “people of good will,” Schrader said.

His talk will offer a “broad overview” of the casework volunteers perform once refugees are settled in the US. The federal government contracts with regional organizations, such as Catholic Charities, to provide resettlement services, and volunteers in organizations such as his own team seek to establish “a family-like connection” with newly resettled refugees.

“We’re your friends,” volunteers say to refugees in essence, Schrader said. “This is a welcoming country. You’re loved here… We give them help.”

The largest groups of refugees in recent years include Afghans, Syrians, Somalis, Iraqis, and Congolese, he said.

“What I fall back on is that I’m a Catholic,” said Schrader, an Air Force veteran who also worked for airlines, but now devotes himself to his Catholic Charities volunteer work. “I believe in the good news, follow the Golden Rule.”

His Southeast Massachusetts team has approximately 150 members. Many of them contribute financially to the team’s efforts. About 50, he said, do the hands-on work of setting up benefits and health services, registering refugees with doctors and dentists, getting students into school, and setting up a bank account. They provide “basic cultural mentorship” about adaptation to a new country.

“Things that we Americans think are instinctual,” Schrader said, “they’re not.”

“We learn from them as well,” he added.

The work of his team’s volunteers “makes folks feel welcome and helps them build a life that feels normal and has dignity.” Volunteers also provide “financial mentoring.”

In the course of their connection with his team of volunteers, he said, refugees “go from completely dependent to independent.”

Schrader’s next goal, he said, is to help newcomers become “smart shoppers.” To that end he is planning a trip to a department store.

The Plymouth forum will conclude with a panel of recently arrived refugees, who will speak about their experiences, and a question and answer session.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.