Homeless woman charged with murdering New Bedford man who let her stay at his apartment, police say

Pimentel, 33, was arrested Tuesday night and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford District Court on charges that include murder and assault and battery on a residential household member, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office, which is prosecuting the case.

“He dead,’' Chelsea Pimentel allegedly texted her mother, a Fairhaven resident, Monday. The mother alerted Fairhaven police who in turn notified New Bedford police about the disturbing text message, records show.

A pregnant homeless woman who allegedly texted her mother a photograph of a dead man is now charged with murdering the 62-year-old man whose body was found in a New Bedford apartment Monday afternoon, records and officials said.

Detectives arrived at 39 North Sixth St. about 4 p.m. Monday where they found the body of Kevin M. Stoughton who was the tenant and who had agreed to let the homeless Pimentel sleep on his couch a few days prior, court records show.

Pimentel, who is five months pregnant, was leaving the apartment when police arrived, authorities said. She was taken into custody and later allegedly repeated what she had already disclosed to Fairhaven police - that she had fought with Stoughton during which he fell and hit his head on a dresser and his face on a bedframe in his bedroom, according to a police report.

Pimentel allegedly told police that after hitting his head, Stoughton was on the floor and not moving, so she cut off a portion of his white shirt and performed chest compressions. When he did not respond, she removed the white shirt and put a black shirt on Stoughton who was found with a pillow under his head, the police report stated.

Pimentel, who had arrived in New Bedford from Boston four day earlier, allegedly told police that Stoughton drank to excess and that they argued when he allegedly demanded sexual favors in return for letting her sleep on his couch, records show.

The state medical examiner’s office found forensic evidence that Stoughton had been choked and that his death was a homicide, but the cause of death remains under investigation, records show.









