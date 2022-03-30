Reading seeks input on building a new senior or community center

Reading is holding two public forums April 6 to seek community input into the potential construction of a new senior or community center.

A 2017 town study found that due to its physical limitations, the Pleasant Street Center — the existing senior center — is not able to fully meet the needs of the town’s senior population.

The town recently hired a consultant to gauge community sentiments about the possibility of building either a new senior center or an intergenerational community center. It also formed an ad hoc committee to work with the consultant to evaluate potential options for the project.