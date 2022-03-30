Reading seeks input on building a new senior or community center

Reading is holding two public forums April 6 to seek community input into the potential construction of a new senior or community center.
A 2017 town study found that due to its physical limitations, the Pleasant Street Center — the existing senior center — is not able to fully meet the needs of the town’s senior population.
The town recently hired a consultant to gauge community sentiments about the possibility of building either a new senior center or an intergenerational community center. It also formed an ad hoc committee to work with the consultant to evaluate potential options for the project.
The upcoming forums will provide residents a chance to offer their ideas on what project if any the town should undertake. The meetings will be held in person and via Zoom. The first is at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Center, and the second at 6 p.m. at the public library. For more information, go to readingma.gov.
