Retired Judge investigating NKHS coach Aaron Thomas complaints asks for other witnesses to come forward

McGuirl sent a letter on Wednesday to current students and their parents or guardians, asking for their help and promising confidentiality. Her role is to give legal opinions on whether or not school policies were followed, and why, and recommend actions the town council could take.

Retired Judge Susan McGuirl was hired by the Town Council in November to analyze the findings of investigations into Thomas and accusations that he had performed “body fat tests” on nude teenage boys since at least the mid-1990s. Most were athletes, though a few who were not athletes said that Thomas had invited them to take part in his private tests.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The retired Superior Court judge reviewing allegations against former high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas is now asking for any other witnesses to come forward with information that could help her investigation.

“As current student and student athletes, you may have a unique perspective on the events and circumstances of the allegations against the former boys’ basketball coach at NKHS,” McGuirl wrote. “Any information you may have to share would be especially valuable to my review of these allegations and to any recommendations that I make to the North Kingstown Town Council.”

Anyone with information may contact McGuirl at jmnk2022@gmail.com or text or call (401) 578-0121.

McGuirl is reviewing reports from the North Kingstown police, information from the attorney general’s office, and an investigation by lawyer Timothy J. Conlon, who represents some of the former athletes. She is also reviewing two reports by lawyer Matthew Oliverio, who was hired by the School Committee to look into the allegations and determine whether school policies were violated. Oliverio found that school officials turned a blind eye and that Thomas was a “potential threat and liability” to the school community.

The School Committee voted unanimously to terminate Thomas in February 2021, after the latest allegations against him. After he resigned in June, Thomas was quickly hired by the Monsignor Clarke school in South Kingstown. The Catholic middle school fired Thomas in early November, soon after the allegations against him became public.

While Thomas is under criminal investigation by the police and attorney general’s office, he has not been charged with a crime.

The US Department of Justice is also conducting a review and is expected to visit the high school in April.









