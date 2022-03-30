Should Massachusetts adopt legislation expanding potential uses of wiretapping?

Dennis J. Galvin

Massachusetts in 1968 faced a formidable public safety threat. Small, tightly knit and disciplined groups of racketeers made fortunes, providing the same services our state lottery does today.

The Massachusetts wiretap statute was passed that year to combat the corruption and violence associated with these organizations. Traditional investigative methods were not enough. Witnesses were intimidated from testifying and the rule of law was threatened. The Legislature authorized electronic surveillance of these criminal enterprises, and this proved to be an effective tool.

Today, we are dealing with a new generation of criminals, less disciplined but more violent and reckless. Much younger in age than their predecessors, the new lawbreakers, drawn to this life by the old lures of quick money and prestige, engage in such crimes as drug, gun, and sex trafficking as their stock in trade.

Gang violence is a reality in many US cities. Prone to senseless vendettas, street gangs all too often resort to murder to settle their disputes. The law-abiding on gang turf can often feel desperate and hopeless. Turning state’s evidence likely means a bullet.

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker has offered an amendment that would update the state’s wiretap law to address these present realities. The law is one of the most restrictive surveillance statutes in the nation. The proposed legislation would retain its tight probable cause standards, and the mandatory requirement of direct judicial monitoring over all surveillance.

What has changed are the types of crimes that can predicate its use. The governor’s bill would expand the law’s scope to include certain crimes in cases that are not gang-related, including murder, rape, hate crimes, and human, drug, and gun trafficking.

Hesitation over electronic eavesdropping is understandable because of the potential abuses that can occur. However, in my experience, the Massachusetts courts have been very effective in exercising tight control over the process and there is no reason to believe that would not remain the case.

Advertisement

The governor’s bill is a prudent adjustment to improve law enforcement effectiveness where it is desperately needed. This measure can bring peace and justice to many of our most violent neighborhoods and stem the flow of guns and drugs while rescuing victims of human trafficking. It is a risk worth taking.

NO

Kade Crockford

Director of the Technology for Liberty Program at the ACLU of Massachusetts

Kade Crockford Lauryn Allen

We live in the golden age of surveillance. Smart devices are ubiquitous, with myriad apps that collect and store untold quantities of our personal data every day. Much of this information is readily accessible to law enforcement through subpoenas, court orders, warrants, and emergency requests. It is now possible — and in many cases far too easy — for investigators to access a wealth of data about every criminal suspect’s movements, associations, habits, and private communications. In short, the government can track and monitor people with unprecedented ease — so why should we empower them further?

The current Massachusetts wiretap law is among the most protective in the nation — and Bay Staters should be proud of that fact. When it was enacted in 1968, lawmakers were rightly concerned about authorizing government agents to listen in to private phone calls and to install listening devices in people’s homes, cars, and businesses. As the legislators wrote at the time, “the uncontrolled development and unrestricted use of modern electronic surveillance devices pose grave dangers to the privacy of all citizens of the commonwealth.” That’s why they mandated that wiretapping be subject to “strict judicial supervision” and “limited to the investigation of organized crime.”

Advertisement

This is an important limitation. It ensures that the highly invasive tactic of wiretapping is used only for the most serious offenses involving coordination among multiple people, which is also when monitoring personal communications would be most useful. Governor Baker’s new bill would remove this sensible restriction, authorizing government agents to install bugging devices in the private businesses and homes of individuals suspected of minor crimes like selling small amounts of drugs, and many other offenses not connected to organized criminal activity. Expanding government surveillance powers in this way would increase the “grave danger” lawmakers warned us about, with the potential for unintended consequences like political harassment and intimidation.

Every year, new technologies expand the government’s reach into the private lives of millions of Massachusetts residents. If there is a crisis in Massachusetts, it is that electronic surveillance is far too easy to conduct, and subject to far too few restrictions to protect individual privacy and other basic freedoms. The wiretap law is one of the few effective privacy laws in the state. Let’s not ruin it.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

This is not a scientific survey. Please only vote once.