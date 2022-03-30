State Police form ‘Unity Basketball league for Girls’ in honor of Trooper Tamar Bucci who was killed in crash

The flyer said the league is named for “State Police Trooper Tamar A. Bucci, Badge 4440, who gave her life in the service of others. Beginning April 5, games will be held Tuesday afternoons at the Brockton Boys & Girls Club.”

State Police on Wednesday announced the formation of the Trooper Tamar Bucci Unity Basketball League for Girls, a youth league kicking off April 5 that’s named for the 34-year-old trooper who was killed March 3 when her cruiser was struck by a tanker trailer in Stoneham.

The flyer said teams from Brockton, West Bridgewater, and Foxboro will be participating in the league.

Advertisement

And the newly formed league, the flyer said, complements ongoing Unity Basketball League boys’ divisions active in Brockton, Fall River, Chicopee, Worcester, and Boston.

The flyer added that the Unity Basketball League is part of the State Police TEAM Initiative aimed at connecting law enforcement and young people through sports.

Family members, public officials, and approximately 2,000 members of law enforcement honored Bucci at her funeral in Revere on March 9, remembering her devotion to duty, her love for family and friends, and the joy she brought to all.

“She is now protecting all of us from above, and I am confident that we will continue to feel her presence here on Earth,” Bucci’s stepfather, Jim Burditt, said addressing mourners who filled St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Six female troopers who graduated with Bucci from the State Police Academy two years ago served as pallbearers. They were members of the 85th Recruit Training Troop, the first that did not have to cut their hair short to attend the rigorous academy.

At her funeral, the women troopers marked another milestone with their sister in blue. They were the first all-female pallbearer contingent at a Massachusetts line-of-duty funeral service, State Police said.

Advertisement

“She was just really a decent, good person,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said prior to the service. “Somebody you would want to have as a co-worker, somebody you would want to represent your agency, and somebody you would want to serve the public. She really was a trooper for the times that we are in now.”

Bucci, who was born in Melrose, graduated from Andover High School. She had worked as a personal trainer and in security at a casino before landed her “dream job” as a state trooper, her family said.

Bucci is the 22nd Massachusetts state trooper to die in the line of duty.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.