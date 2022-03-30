Superintendent of Vermont’s largest prison placed on leave

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The superintendent of Vermont’s largest prison has been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to the position after concerns were raised about the management and direction of the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, the state’s corrections commissioner announced.

The assistant superintendent will serve as acting superintendent of the prison, Commissioner Nicholas Deml said on Tuesday.

“The Vermont Department of Corrections is committed to changing the culture of corrections, adapting to new realities, and ushering in a new era of leadership and commitment to our team," Deml said in a written statement.