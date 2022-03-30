For these two estate sale pros, treasures can be hidden in plain sight

Research is the name of the game for Downer and McKinnon, who pooled their experience in antiques and estates to form their own company, Estate Sales Specialists, LLC , in 2015.

“No one ever paid attention to it,” McKinnon said. “We went online, consulted with a bottle collector, and ended up selling the bottle for more than $2,000.”

The old bottle was found sitting on a kitchen window sill, but estate sale professionals Ellen Downer and Joan McKinnon had a hunch it deserved a second look.

“We look at the big picture,” said Downer, who lives in Sudbury. “We go into a home, use our expertise and connections to assess value, clean, stage, advertise, and sell the contents to get the most value for our customers.”

Advertisement

“We do what we love, and every day is different,” said McKinnon, a Westwood resident. “Our skills complement each other and we share the same values. It is our business and we don’t mind the hard work.”

Customers may be settling an estate, downsizing, or moving, and their needs can range from selling a single item to leaving a home empty and broom swept. “Each and every situation is unique and different,” Downer said. “We match our services to their specific needs.”

Fees vary by the service, but are generally based on a percentage of sales. The company also provides appraisals.

Running between 24 and 30 onsite estate sales a year is a full-time job. While most of the sales are in the Metro West area, Estate Sales Specialists offers services throughout Greater Boston.

“It can be daunting,” Downer said. “We work extremely long hours and we have a crew of six to 10, women and men, that we bring in to help get the job done.”

Most people see only the sale itself, and not the weeks’ worth of extensive research needed to make sure items are valued realistically, McKinnon said. There is also scheduling, marketing, and advertising tailored to the estate. Following the sale, the company provides a detailed inventory and sales record.

Advertisement

Discovering a hidden treasure for a client is gratifying, but there can be disappointments as well.

“We have sold many big-ticket items over the past eight years, but not everything is valuable,” said Downer. “We are pragmatic, we tell people what we think, not what they want to hear. The market changes. A rug that someone paid thousands of dollars for 20 years ago may only be worth half that today.”

Sometimes the research pays off in unexpected ways.

“It is always fun to find an item that the family had no idea of the value,” said McKinnon. “One home had a bin of rolled-up posters. We spent a lot of time researching and ended up selling them in excess of $4,000.”

For Downer, the keys to success are “respect and trust. We help people get to the next stage in their lives and we help families at a difficult time.”

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.