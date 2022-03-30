Two seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Littleton

Littleton police and fire responded to a three-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. east of Lawrence Street on Route 119, officials said. Route 119 was closed in the area, according to the statement.

Two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Littleton Wednesday morning, officials said in a statement .

A Jeep Grand Cherokee was allegedly headed eastbound when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a small Acura headed westbound, police said.

A box truck that was traveling on Route 119 was unable to stop and struck the Jeep as well, according to the statement.

Both operators of the Jeep and Acura had to be extricated by Littleton fire, according to the statement.

In total, there were three drivers and no passengers, Pinard said.

The driver of the Jeep was flown via MedFlight to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, and the other driver was driven to the same hospital by Littleton EMS, Pinard said. The driver of the box truck was not injured, officials said.

Westford Fire Department EMS, Groton Police Department, the Littleton Highway Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aided crews at the scene, according to the statement.

Littleton police and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section of State Police are jointly investigating, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.