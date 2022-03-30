A Weymouth casting agent supplies local talent for national films

Her mother, Diane Purdy, was her role model for making her own career opportunities.

Over decades, she has built a strong working relationship with directors and producers by recruiting and supplying local talent for primary roles, day players, and extras.

Jodi Purdy-Quinlan of Weymouth is a busy independent casting agent for major film and television projects, from “Sound of Metal” and “Confess, Fletch” to the current production of “Boston Strangler” for Hulu.

“When at age 9 I decided to become an actress, my mother started a children’s theater company, became a playwright, and wrote a character for me,” said Purdy-Quinlan. “Because of her children’s theater connections, a casting agent recruited my mother’s help in booking area children for extra roles.”

Diane’s organizational and children wrangling skills were prized and her daughter was introduced to another part of the entertainment industry that would become her future.

Purdy-Quinlan honed her acting skills and throughout her 20s worked regularly in commercials and theater. She also appeared in “A Case of Deadly Force,” a 1986 movie made for CBS television.

In addition to acting, Purdy-Quinlan worked behind the scenes as an executive assistant and helped recruit talent. After getting married and becoming a mother, Purdy-Quinlan got a call to help cast kids for “Mystic River.” She enjoyed the flexibility of the work and the organizational demands, and she excelled at the challenges. Her reputation grew, and she now works on projects across New England, New York, and New Jersey.

Over the years, she has built a network of actors of all ages, for just about any role, and regularly recruits large numbers of extras for specific projects.

“I never set this as a career goal, but I love what I do and my role has expanded to include location and production management,” she said. “I definitely use sales skills. I have to convince people that have never done this before that they want to be an extra in a film and that it will be fun.”

She likens what she does to “event planning — it is like every day we put on a wedding and I supply the atmosphere through the attendees.”

To remain successful, Purdy-Quinlan has had to continually adapt to new technology and challenges.

“These days I work almost exclusively through text messages,” she said. “When I started it was home phones and fax machines. As the technology changed, so did I.”

COVID-19 has impacted the film industry and Purdy-Quinlan has added “medical secretary” to her skills list.

On a daily basis, she schedules dozens of COVID tests, tracks the approved-to-work list, and updates herself on the latest industry infection control protocols.

“The actors need multiple COVID tests and all of them have to be coordinated to an ever-changing filming schedule,” she explained. “Even before wardrobe fitting, they need to be tested. These days I am like a juggler with many balls in the air — working pretty much 24/7 as needed, but I like the flexibility, self-determination, and independence of the work.”

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.




