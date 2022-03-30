All three branches of government are now embroiled in Jan. 6, and other things we learned in recent days

For the most part, Republicans have called the commission a partisan sham. Close aides to Trump have refused to participate and even ignored subpoenas. This is could land them in hot water legally.

The commission, a bipartisan group of members from the US House, has the stated goal of figuring out how the attack on the Capitol happened in order to prevent it from happening again in the future. It is modeled after the widely praised September 11th commission. Like that earlier commission, a report will be issued, likely this summer.

Amid all of the news about Ukraine, the NCAA basketball tournament, and even the Oscars, legitimate big news involving the congressional January 6th commission may have gone into the background.

Of course, there is some partisan theater involving the committee and for good reason. Former president Donald Trump cannot stop talking about the 2020 election, and defending the electoral process is a core premise of the committee’s work. Any document that comes out of the committee will further ignite passions in the 2024 presidential election, especially if Trump runs again. Plus, the commission members are all politicians, most of whom are running for re-election this year.

That said, here is a quick guide to some of the bigger developments.

The committee might subpoena a wife of a sitting US Supreme Court justice

Investigators on the January 6th commission uncovered text message exchanges between Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, and Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff at the time, that were especially charged and suggested she wanted Meadows to help overthrow the election results.

NBC News further reported that Thomas also e-mailed a staffer on the House Republican Study Committee, among the most conservative members, urging them ahead of Jan. 6 to “go out in the streets.”

All of this led the commission’s chairman to say that he would take the unprecedented step of asking a Supreme Court spouse to appear in front of his committee to share more about the early organizing of Jan. 6, and what she knew. He even threatened to subpoena her.

This means that all three branches of the federal government were now personally touched by the events of that day; not just Trump and his aides, not just the members of Congress told to don gas masks, but also the Supreme Court.

A judge not only ruled in favor of the committee to get more documents relating to Trump’s advisor in the lead up to the rally, he suggested Trump may have committed a crime

On Monday, a federal judge said that Trump “more likely than not” committed a crime by obstructing investigators looking into the events leading up to Jan. 6 and then ordered an influential lawyer who was in constant contact with Trump to turn over all of his information. That lawyer, John Eastman, and Trump had contended that it protected information.

“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” US District Court Judge David Carter wrote.

The ruling means that 101 emails that Eastman wrote using his Chapman University email account, where he worked at the time, will be turned over to the committee. Carter said that Eastman and Trump colluded to create a plan that would undermine the peaceful transfer of power in America, a hallmark of the nation’s democracy.

Those emails will now become public. They could be especially jaw-dropping.

Two top aides to Trump were found in contempt

Two of Trump’s closest aides while he was president – Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino – were ruled in contempt by the commission for ignoring subpoenas and were referred to the Justice Department to be charged criminally.

“Attorney General Garland, do your job so we can do ours,” said Representative Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat.

Testimony and evidence from this pair could be quite interesting. Navarro basically admitted on national television he tried to engineer a coup with Trump. Scavino is almost always next to Trump where his role, among other things, is to tweet for Trump.

Scavino might be the only person to really understand Trump’s thinking as he tweeted about Pence on Jan. 6 and why Trump wanted to talk to the people he did in the weeks following the election.

There has also been a lot of attention from the commission about the video Trump made telling his supporters still inside the Capitol to “go home.” Reportedly, there were several takes of that video and the one that got published was the most appropriate. Investigators are hoping to find the other versions and it is possible that Scavino might be the only person who has them.









James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.