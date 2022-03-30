House Republican leaders meet with Representative Madison Cawthorn after comments about ‘orgy’ invitation and drug use

Cawthorn was seen leaving the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Wednesday morning after a meeting that lasted about half an hour. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. also attended the meeting, according to Politico.

House Republican leaders met Wednesday with Rep. Madison Cawthorn after the North Carolina Republican lawmaker sparked outrage among some members of his party with his claims about an “orgy” invitation and alleged drug use among unnamed members of Congress.

In an interview last week with the "Warrior Poet Society" podcast, Cawthorn was asked whether the hit television show "House of Cards" was an accurate reflection of life in the nation's capital. Cawthorn responded by talking about the "sexual perversion that goes on in Washington" and suggested that he had been invited to an "orgy" by an unnamed lawmaker.

"I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 - you know, I look at all these people, a lot of them that I've always looked up to through my life, always paid attention to politics, guys that, you know. Then all of the sudden you get invited to, like, 'Oh hey, we're going to have kind of a sexual get-together at one of our homes. You should come,'" Cawthorn said in the interview, which was reported Sunday by Business Insider. "And I'm like, 'What? What did you just ask me to come to?' And then you realize they're asking you to come to an orgy."

Cawthorn also claimed that he had witnessed unnamed prominent figures in Washington doing cocaine.

"Or the fact that, you know, there's some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it's like, this is wild," he said.

During a weekly closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday, several House Republicans voiced anger at Cawthorn's remarks, Politico reported.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., reportedly stood up at the meeting and told his colleagues that Cawthorn's comments did not describe House Republicans at a whole, and that some of his constituents have been asking him about the North Carolina lawmaker's remarks. A Womack spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some Senate Republicans have expressed frustration about Cawthorn's comments as well. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., called Cawthorn an "embarrassment at times," while Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the lawmaker has a "lack of judgment" and had "not done much" for his House district, the Daily Beast reported.

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. questioned why Republican lawmakers had voiced anger over Cawthorn's comments but not over the federal sex-trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"Not sure why Republicans are acting so shocked by Cawthorn's alleged revelations about their party," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. "One of their members is being investigated for sex trafficking a minor and they've been pretty OK w/ that. They issued more consequences to members who voted to impeach Trump."

Cawthorn, 26, was elected to Congress in 2020 and represents North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. He has become a star of the pro-Trump right and was among the most fervent supporters of former president Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020.

But his actions and statements have also prompted scrutiny. Earlier this month, Cawthorn was charged for the second time in his home state with driving with a revoked license, an offense that carries a maximum $200 fine or 20 days in jail.

He also faces two speeding citations - one for driving 89 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone Oct. 18, and another for driving 87 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone on Jan. 8, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.