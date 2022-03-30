Ocasio-Cortez calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign or face impeachment

Numerous Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have said that Thomas should recuse himself from future cases involving the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. However, the demand from Ocasio-Cortez — which raises the possibility of impeachment — goes a step further.

“If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is calling on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign after it was revealed that his wife repeatedly pressed the Trump White House in a series of texts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the weeks following the vote.

If Congress fails to hold Thomas accountable, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, it will send a “loud, dangerous signal” to the other justices that “his acts are fair game.” She labeled inaction on the part of lawmakers as a conscious decision to “erode and further delegitimize SCOTUS.”

Fellow member of “The Squad,” Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, also said Thomas should be impeached last week after the messages from his spouse and conservative activist Virginia Thomas were made public.

The Washington Post reported last week that Virginia Thomas engaged with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows dozens of times following Joe Biden handily defeating Trump in the election. Her urgent messages, laced with right-wing conspiracy theories, pushed the baseless claim that the election had been stolen and urged those in the Trump camp to not accept the results.

The texts to the top aide came as the former president and his allies were actively attempting to overturn the results through a number of different avenues. In the wake of the reports about his wife, Clarence Thomas has faced calls to recuse himself from cases that may arise involving the election and the ensuing insurrection.

His prior rulings are also being freshly scrutinized, with Thomas having been the only justice to dissent in the Supreme Court’s decision to reject Trump’s request to block the release of his White House records to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. Justices on the high court are not bound to an ethical code of conduct but rather are responsible for policing themselves.

Democrats that have called on Thomas to recuse himself from certain cases include Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Warren and Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington led a group of more than 20 House and Senate Democrats in sending a letter to the Supreme Court “demanding answers regarding Justice Thomas’s potential violation of federal ethics law.”

“Ginni Thomas tried to overturn an election. Her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, must recuse himself from any more cases on the coup attempt,” Warren tweeted Tuesday. “He must explain why he hasn’t already done so. And the Supreme Court needs a basic, binding Code of Ethics.”

In the series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez compared the situation with Thomas to how lawmakers approached the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Many Democrats, she said, internally resisted pursuing the case at first out of concern that the public would be unable to follow the narrative and “that it would lead nowhere.”

“When we look back at the decision to impeach Trump over Ukraine today, could you imagine if the naysayers and those claiming to be politically savvier’ won?” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez said that “oftentimes the best decisions can also carry [the] greatest risk” in politics. As a result, she urged for all potential courses of action moving forward to be considered.

“We shouldn’t have to think twice about that,” she tweeted.

“We must go where the facts take us. A failure to act puts the imperiling of democracy squarely on *our* shoulders,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “It’s our duty to defend it.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.